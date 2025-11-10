Was about to set up a tripwire with an F-1 grenade in Kharkiv city park: FSB agent detained

The military counterintelligence of the Security Service thwarted another attempt by the Rashists to commit a terrorist act in Kharkiv. Thanks to pre-emptive actions, an FSB agent was detained "red-handed" while he was setting up a tripwire with a live F-1 grenade in one of the city's parks. This was reported by the SBU, writes UNN.

According to the case materials, to prepare the terrorist attack, the suspect received coordinates of a cache from the occupiers, from which he took the ammunition. Then he bought inconspicuous fishing line at the market to attach it to the grenade's fuse. - the message says.

With an explosion in a crowded place, the enemy hoped to spread panic among the city's residents.

SBU officers exposed the criminal intentions in advance and detained the terrorist in the dark at the site of the planned explosion.

As the investigation established, the 62-year-old local resident, whom the occupiers recruited through his wife living in Moscow and working for the Russian special service, carried out the Russian Federation's order.

It was documented that after setting up the tripwire, the agent planned to carry out another FSB task: to make an improvised explosive device (IED) from plastic explosives and explosive liquid.

He was supposed to plant the finished bomb in the center of Kharkiv so that Russian special services could remotely detonate it during rush hour.

During searches at the detainee's place of residence, a "button" phone for equipping explosives, a walkie-talkie, a smartphone, and a tablet with evidence of his contacts with the enemy were seized.

Security Service investigators informed the agent of suspicion under two articles of the Criminal Code of Ukraine:

Part 2 of Art. 111 (treason committed under martial law);

Part 1 of Art. 14, Part 2 of Art. 258 (preparation for committing a terrorist act by prior conspiracy by a group of persons).

The perpetrator is in custody. He faces life imprisonment with confiscation of property.

SBU exposed a Russian agent who tried to blow up a railway in Kharkiv region