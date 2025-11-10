Was about to set up a tripwire with an F-1 grenade in Kharkiv city park: FSB agent detained

ukenru
10:02 AM • 1056 views
"Umbrellas are a must": Cyclone Niksala to bring rain and cold snap to UkrainePhoto
Exclusive
09:50 AM • 7566 views
How the Ukrainian language is protected today - an interview with the Commissioner for the Protection of the State Language
Exclusive
09:28 AM • 10318 views
Underage driver hits pedestrian to death in Prykarpattia
08:17 AM • 15629 views
Law enforcement conducts a large-scale operation to expose corruption in the energy sectorPhoto
November 10, 04:17 AM • 21028 views
One step closer to ending the longest shutdown: US Senate backs government funding bill
November 10, 12:30 AM • 23977 views
Zelenskyy: Putin may attack the EU before the end of the war in Ukraine
November 9, 12:22 PM • 50326 views
Fog will cover most regions of Ukraine on November 10: visibility will drop to 200 meters
November 9, 10:18 AM • 83421 views
Energy workers are gradually stabilizing the system after the latest massive Russian attack, but they need time - Ministry of Energy
Exclusive
November 9, 08:34 AM • 76474 views
A week of completion, awareness, and quiet support: astrological forecast for November 10-16
Exclusive
November 9, 08:00 AM • 112454 views
Winter 2025–2026: what colors will be in fashion this seasonPhoto
Popular news
Restoration of destroyed TPPs: timelines depend on the extent of damage and equipment availability - Ministry of EnergyNovember 10, 01:02 AM • 17578 views
Elon Musk predicts the disappearance of traditional money and the measurement of value in energyNovember 10, 01:35 AM • 12459 views
Ukraine plans to order 27 Patriot systems from the US to strengthen air defense - ZelenskyyNovember 10, 02:04 AM • 15348 views
Khmelnytskyi and Rivne NPPs reduced electricity production after Russia's night attack - IAEANovember 10, 02:37 AM • 8428 views
Rescuers showed the consequences of the Russian attack on Sumy region on November 9VideoNovember 10, 03:09 AM • 16842 views
How the Ukrainian language is protected today - an interview with the Commissioner for the Protection of the State Language
Exclusive
09:50 AM • 7554 views
Winter 2025–2026: what colors will be in fashion this seasonPhoto
Exclusive
November 9, 08:00 AM • 112454 views
Drunk driving an electric scooter: lawyer explained what responsibility is provided
Exclusive
November 8, 08:00 AM • 164174 views
Women and money: why the future of finance has a female face
Exclusive
November 7, 03:32 PM • 185694 views
Holidays are approaching: which foods will rise in price the most by New Year's
Exclusive
November 7, 02:58 PM • 134879 views
UNN Lite
Was about to set up a tripwire with an F-1 grenade in Kharkiv city park: FSB agent detained

Kyiv • UNN

 • 3950 views

The SBU detained an FSB agent who tried to plant an F-1 grenade in a Kharkiv park. The perpetrator, recruited through his wife, also planned to make an improvised explosive device for an explosion in the city center.

Was about to set up a tripwire with an F-1 grenade in Kharkiv city park: FSB agent detained

The military counterintelligence of the Security Service thwarted another attempt by the Rashists to commit a terrorist act in Kharkiv. Thanks to pre-emptive actions, an FSB agent was detained "red-handed" while he was setting up a tripwire with a live F-1 grenade in one of the city's parks. This was reported by the SBU, writes UNN.

According to the case materials, to prepare the terrorist attack, the suspect received coordinates of a cache from the occupiers, from which he took the ammunition. Then he bought inconspicuous fishing line at the market to attach it to the grenade's fuse.

- the message says.

With an explosion in a crowded place, the enemy hoped to spread panic among the city's residents.

SBU officers exposed the criminal intentions in advance and detained the terrorist in the dark at the site of the planned explosion.

As the investigation established, the 62-year-old local resident, whom the occupiers recruited through his wife living in Moscow and working for the Russian special service, carried out the Russian Federation's order.

It was documented that after setting up the tripwire, the agent planned to carry out another FSB task: to make an improvised explosive device (IED) from plastic explosives and explosive liquid.

He was supposed to plant the finished bomb in the center of Kharkiv so that Russian special services could remotely detonate it during rush hour.

During searches at the detainee's place of residence, a "button" phone for equipping explosives, a walkie-talkie, a smartphone, and a tablet with evidence of his contacts with the enemy were seized.

Security Service investigators informed the agent of suspicion under two articles of the Criminal Code of Ukraine:

  • Part 2 of Art. 111 (treason committed under martial law);
    • Part 1 of Art. 14, Part 2 of Art. 258 (preparation for committing a terrorist act by prior conspiracy by a group of persons).

      The perpetrator is in custody. He faces life imprisonment with confiscation of property.

      SBU exposed a Russian agent who tried to blow up a railway in Kharkiv region06.11.25, 23:08 • 10006 views

      Olga Rozgon

