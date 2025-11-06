ukenru
SBU exposed a Russian agent who tried to blow up a railway in Kharkiv region

Kyiv • UNN

 • 232 views

SBU counterintelligence detained a Russian agent who tried to blow up a railway route of the Defense Forces in Kharkiv region. The detained 54-year-old mechanic, recruited through anti-Ukrainian comments, received instructions and 8 kg of plastic explosives via a drone.

SBU exposed a Russian agent who tried to blow up a railway in Kharkiv region

The counterintelligence of the Security Service of Ukraine detained a Russian agent who, on the enemy's orders, tried to "cut off" one of the railway routes of the Defense Forces in the Kharkiv region. This was reported by UNN with reference to the SBU.

Details

According to the case materials, the Rashists wanted to blow up the tracks to derail a Ukrainian Armed Forces freight train.

To do this, they recruited a 54-year-old local mechanic who came to the attention of Russian special services by publishing anti-Ukrainian comments on Telegram channels.

On the enemy's orders, the suspect first planted a self-made explosive device (IED) equipped with a sensor under the sleepers. However, the explosion did not cause the train to derail. His next task was to plant another IED not on the tracks, but under a military echelon.

- the post says.

SBU officers thwarted the enemy's plans: they prevented a new explosion and detained the agent at the stage of preparing for sabotage.

During the investigation, it was established that after recruitment, the Rashists gave the agent instructions for collecting explosives and handed over components for its manufacture, namely sensors and 8 kilograms of plastic explosives.

To transport the components to the agent, the occupiers used a drone that dropped the cargo at a pre-arranged location in the Kharkiv region. During searches, the detainee's smartphone with evidence of cooperation with the enemy was seized.

- the SBU reported.

Based on the collected evidence, investigators of the Security Service informed the suspect of suspicion under the following articles of the Criminal Code of Ukraine:

  • Part 2 of Article 113 (sabotage committed under martial law);
    • Part 1 of Article 14, Part 2 of Article 113 (preparation for committing sabotage under martial law);
      • Part 1 of Article 263 (illegal handling of explosives).

        The perpetrator is in custody without the right to bail. He faces life imprisonment with confiscation of property.

        Recall

        The SBU detained a 49-year-old car service employee in the Kyiv region who adjusted Russian missile and drone attacks on the capital. He collected data on energy facilities and reserve basing points for Ukrainian defenders.

        Vita Zelenetska

        Crimes and emergencies
        Technology
        Energy
        Search
        Martial law
        War in Ukraine
        Life imprisonment
        Electricity
        Kharkiv Oblast
        Security Service of Ukraine
        Armed Forces of Ukraine
        Ukraine