SBU detained an FSB agent who was adjusting Russian strikes on Kramatorsk

ukenru
09:56 PM • 1194 views
Putin asked to settle the war in Ukraine - Trump on his last conversation with the head of the Russian Federation
08:20 PM • 5380 views
Angelina Jolie's humanitarian trip to Kherson interrupted by TCC employees: what is known about the incident with the star's bodyguard
06:18 PM • 14204 views
Ukrzaliznytsia temporarily restricts train traffic to Kramatorsk and Sloviansk due to security risks
05:06 PM • 18551 views
Ukrenergo: On November 6, power outage schedules will be introduced in all regions of Ukraine
Exclusive
November 5, 03:51 PM • 19531 views
Some Kyiv homes are being connected to heating based on residents' individual decisions - KMDA
Exclusive
November 5, 03:03 PM • 28500 views
Blocking of Ukrainians' accounts: lawyer explained in which cases banks can do this and how to prove the legality of transactions
Exclusive
November 5, 01:23 PM • 32340 views
Formal rotation or real changes? The Academic Council of the State Biotechnological University dismissed MP-bribe-taker OdarchenkoPhoto
November 5, 12:20 PM • 22544 views
General Staff: the defense of the Pokrovsk-Myrnohrad agglomeration continues, there is no encirclement
November 5, 11:19 AM • 22490 views
50,000 UAH to be paid at birth: Rada adopted decision
November 5, 10:32 AM • 33502 views
Train ticket prices may rise: Ukrzaliznytsia clarified what this concerns
Electricity outage schedules
Popular news
Il-76 military aircraft shot down in Sudan: entire crew killedVideoNovember 5, 01:31 PM • 6386 views
While the front is burning near Pokrovsk, Poroshenko's deputies are booking resorts and asking the Cabinet of Ministers to let them go abroad — Valentyn HladkykhNovember 5, 01:41 PM • 6996 views
Tesla shareholders decide Elon Musk's fate: $878 billion or resignationNovember 5, 02:10 PM • 5316 views
Avengers star Sebastian Stan says Marvel Cinematic Universe shaped him as an actorNovember 5, 02:19 PM • 14779 views
Kim Kardashian blames ChatGPT for her failed bar examsVideoNovember 5, 03:25 PM • 12890 views
Publications
Blocking of Ukrainians' accounts: lawyer explained in which cases banks can do this and how to prove the legality of transactions
Exclusive
November 5, 03:03 PM • 28502 views
Formal rotation or real changes? The Academic Council of the State Biotechnological University dismissed MP-bribe-taker OdarchenkoPhoto
Exclusive
November 5, 01:23 PM • 32342 views
How to make homemade marshmallows: simple recipes and tipsPhotoNovember 5, 11:38 AM • 36095 views
When and how to prune raspberries for winter: tipsPhotoNovember 5, 11:10 AM • 43310 views
Train ticket prices may rise: Ukrzaliznytsia clarified what this concernsNovember 5, 10:32 AM • 33503 views
UNN Lite
Kim Kardashian blames ChatGPT for her failed bar examsVideoNovember 5, 03:25 PM • 12935 views
Avengers star Sebastian Stan says Marvel Cinematic Universe shaped him as an actorNovember 5, 02:19 PM • 14828 views
Robert Pattinson revealed details of the grueling filming of "Dune 3" in the desertNovember 5, 08:51 AM • 33037 views
Zuckerberg's actor shakes up the celebrity world: Jesse Eisenberg says he's ready to donate a kidney to a strangerNovember 4, 04:38 PM • 37679 views
In the US, the overly "warm" embrace between J.D. Vance and the widow of slain activist Charlie Kirk is being hotly debatedNovember 4, 12:13 PM • 51007 views
Actual
Technology
Social network
Heating
2C5 Giatsint-S
BM-21 "Grad"

SBU detained an FSB agent who was adjusting Russian strikes on Kramatorsk

Kyiv • UNN

 • 616 views

The SBU counterintelligence detained a 32-year-old drug-addicted FSB agent in Donetsk region who was adjusting Russian air and artillery strikes on Kramatorsk. The perpetrator tracked the locations of command posts and checkpoints, as well as the routes of Defense Forces convoys.

SBU detained an FSB agent who was adjusting Russian strikes on Kramatorsk

The counterintelligence of the Security Service detained another Russian agent in Donetsk region. On the instructions of the FSB, he adjusted Russian air and artillery strikes on Kramatorsk. This is reported by UNN with reference to the SBU.

Details

As the investigation established, the enemy accomplice turned out to be a 32-year-old drug addict from a frontline city, who called on the occupiers to seize the district center in Telegram channels.

After receiving instructions from the FSB, the suspect began to track the locations of reserve command posts and checkpoints of Ukrainian defenders. In addition, the attacker monitored the routes of columns of the Defense Forces moving towards the front. To collect coordinates, the suspect daily made reconnaissance sorties in the frontline area and recorded the "necessary" geolocations on his smartphone.

- reported the SBU.

He then passed this information to an FSB officer, whose identity has already been established by the Security Service.

SBU counterintelligence officers documented the agent's reconnaissance activity step by step and detained him at his place of residence. At the same time, special measures were taken to secure the positions and routes of movement of the Defense Forces.

During searches, the agent's mobile phone with evidence of his cooperation with the Russian special service was seized.

SBU investigators informed the detainee of suspicion under Part 2 of Article 111 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine (treason committed under martial law).

The attacker is in custody without the right to bail. He faces life imprisonment with confiscation of property.

Recall

SBU counterintelligence and the National Police detained an FSB agent who was adjusting Russian attacks on the energy infrastructure of Vinnytsia region. She faces life imprisonment with confiscation of property.

Adjusted enemy fire and hoped to avoid punishment: three Russian agents sentenced to long prison terms17.10.25, 15:56 • 3132 views

Vita Zelenetska

Crimes and emergencies
Technology
Energy
Search
Social network
Martial law
War in Ukraine
Life imprisonment
National Police of Ukraine
Donetsk Oblast
Vinnytsia Oblast
Security Service of Ukraine
Kramatorsk