SBU detained an FSB agent who was adjusting Russian strikes on Kramatorsk

The counterintelligence of the Security Service detained another Russian agent in Donetsk region. On the instructions of the FSB, he adjusted Russian air and artillery strikes on Kramatorsk. This is reported by UNN with reference to the SBU.

Details

As the investigation established, the enemy accomplice turned out to be a 32-year-old drug addict from a frontline city, who called on the occupiers to seize the district center in Telegram channels.

After receiving instructions from the FSB, the suspect began to track the locations of reserve command posts and checkpoints of Ukrainian defenders. In addition, the attacker monitored the routes of columns of the Defense Forces moving towards the front. To collect coordinates, the suspect daily made reconnaissance sorties in the frontline area and recorded the "necessary" geolocations on his smartphone. - reported the SBU.

He then passed this information to an FSB officer, whose identity has already been established by the Security Service.

SBU counterintelligence officers documented the agent's reconnaissance activity step by step and detained him at his place of residence. At the same time, special measures were taken to secure the positions and routes of movement of the Defense Forces.

During searches, the agent's mobile phone with evidence of his cooperation with the Russian special service was seized.

SBU investigators informed the detainee of suspicion under Part 2 of Article 111 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine (treason committed under martial law).

The attacker is in custody without the right to bail. He faces life imprisonment with confiscation of property.

