The relevant committee recommended the draft Budget-2026 for the first reading: consideration is expected on October 21-22
Adjusted enemy fire and hoped to avoid punishment: three Russian agents sentenced to long prison terms

Kyiv • UNN

 • 474 views

Based on SBU materials, three Russian agents were sentenced to long prison terms. They adjusted enemy fire in the north and east of the country, transmitting data about the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

Adjusted enemy fire and hoped to avoid punishment: three Russian agents sentenced to long prison terms

According to the Security Service of Ukraine, three more Russian agents have been sentenced to long prison terms for adjusting enemy fire in the north and east of the country. This was reported by UNN with reference to the SSU press center.

Details

The perpetrators were detained back in 2024: they turned out to be residents of Chernihiv and Donetsk regions, aged 52, 28, and 49, respectively. These individuals worked for Russian military intelligence, revealing positions and routes of movement of Ukrainian Defense Forces units, and one of them was awaiting the full occupation of Donetsk region.

The detainees were charged under the following articles of the Criminal Code of Ukraine:

  • Part 2 of Article 111 (treason committed under martial law);
    • Part 3 of Article 114-2 (unauthorized dissemination of information about the movement, relocation, or deployment of the Armed Forces of Ukraine or other military formations established in accordance with the laws of Ukraine, committed under martial law).

      Two of them received 15 years in prison with confiscation of property, one received 9 years, as he agreed to cooperate with the investigation.

      Recall

      Earlier, UNN reported that, based on materials from the Security Service of Ukraine, a resident of Dnipro was convicted for transmitting information about Ukrainian Air Force military aircraft to Russian special services and awaiting the occupation of his hometown.

      Yevhen Ustimenko

