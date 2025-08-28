A depressurization of the main gas pipeline occurred in Kharkiv region: 30,000 people were left without gas

This morning, a depressurization of the main gas pipeline occurred in the Kharkiv region. As a result, 30,000 subscribers in 56 settlements were left without gas supply, writes UNN with reference to the head of the Kharkiv OVA Oleh Syniehubov.

Details

In the morning, a depressurization of the main gas pipeline occurred. 56 settlements and over 30,000 subscribers were left without gas supply - Syniehubov reported.

It is noted that thanks to the prompt work of the relevant services, a larger-scale accident was avoided. Gas supply has already been partially restored. Repair crews are working on site.

Addition

Over the past day, 4 settlements in the Kharkiv region suffered enemy attacks. One person died, six were injured, and civilian infrastructure was damaged.

In Kupyansk, a Russian FPV drone hit a civilian car. A couple was injured: a 69-year-old man and his 63-year-old wife.