A depressurization of the main gas pipeline occurred in Kharkiv region: 30,000 people were left without gas
Kyiv • UNN
This morning, a depressurization of the main gas pipeline occurred in the Kharkiv region. As a result, 30,000 subscribers in 56 settlements were left without gas supply, writes UNN with reference to the head of the Kharkiv OVA Oleh Syniehubov.
Details
It is noted that thanks to the prompt work of the relevant services, a larger-scale accident was avoided. Gas supply has already been partially restored. Repair crews are working on site.
Addition
Over the past day, 4 settlements in the Kharkiv region suffered enemy attacks. One person died, six were injured, and civilian infrastructure was damaged.
In Kupyansk, a Russian FPV drone hit a civilian car. A couple was injured: a 69-year-old man and his 63-year-old wife.