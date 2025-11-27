International Judo Federation allowed athletes from the Russian Federation to compete again under the national flag

On Thursday, November 27, the IJF Executive Committee voted to restore full national representation for Russian athletes. The organization's statement says that Russian representatives will again be allowed to compete under their national flag, with anthem and symbols, starting from the Abu Dhabi Grand Slam 2025 tournament. This is stated on the official website of the organization, writes UNN.

Details

The federation explained that after the decision in May 2025 to allow Belarusian athletes to return to national symbols, they "consider it appropriate" to provide the same conditions for Russians. The IJF noted that Russia has allegedly "historically been one of the leading countries in this sport," and its return, in their opinion, will strengthen competition at international tournaments.

The federation stated that it strives to ensure a level playing field for all participants and adheres to the principles of non-discrimination enshrined in the Olympic Charter. The IJF emphasized that athletes are not responsible for the actions of their governments, and the organization must protect athletes and "maintain the neutrality of sport."

The statement also says that judo is based "on the values of peace, solidarity, and friendship," and sport must remain independent of political influence.

The IJF Executive Committee voted to allow Russians to compete with national symbols, starting from the Abu Dhabi Grand Slam 2025 tournament.

Recall

In May 2025, the NOC of Belarus announced that the International Judo Federation had allowed their athletes to compete under state symbols from June 1, 2025. However, there was no official announcement of the lifting of sanctions at that time.