International Judo Federation allowed athletes from the Russian Federation to compete again under the national flag

In Sumy, Poltava, Kharkiv, and Donetsk Oblast, the most difficult situation with electricity supply is – "Ukrenergo"
11:04 AM • 1482 views
11 new routes and hourly service between Lviv and Kyiv: new train schedule to be launched in December
08:20 AM • 8328 views
Germany is developing a secret plan in case of war with Russia - WSJ
Exclusive
07:45 AM • 18259 views
Black Friday without risks: how not to fall victim to fraudsters and really buy profitably
07:27 AM • 13855 views
New US special envoy warned Europe that Russia is accumulating missiles - NYT
November 27, 01:49 AM • 35170 views
First a peace agreement: Rubio set a condition for providing security guarantees to Ukraine - Politico
November 26, 03:50 PM • 35741 views
If we want to prevent further war, Russia's army should be limited - Kallas
November 26, 03:49 PM • 70643 views
Odrex "sheds its skin": how an Odesa clinic re-registers its business in an attempt to escape responsibilityPhoto
November 26, 03:41 PM • 34380 views
Trump's peace plan is an attempt to create a mechanism to end the war - Podolyak
November 26, 03:07 PM • 31724 views
Ukrainian Air Force shows Mirage 2000 fighter jet in actionVideo
Publications
Exclusives
Russia stamps out fake lawsuits against Ukraine in temporarily occupied Crimea - CNSNovember 27, 02:18 AM • 22869 views
SSO showed the elimination of an enemy DRG member and the capture of two more in the Donetsk directionVideoNovember 27, 02:50 AM • 16002 views
"Scum and monsters": Trump emotionally reacted to The New York Times article about his agingNovember 27, 03:23 AM • 23098 views
ISW: Russia will be able to fully capture Donetsk Oblast in August 2027 at current rates of advanceNovember 27, 04:30 AM • 10086 views
Netflix faced a glitch during the premiere of the fifth season of "Stranger Things"06:49 AM • 9022 views
Beetroot in a new way: top 5 vibrant recipes you'll definitely want to tryPhoto11:52 AM • 8 views
"Lazy" cleaning hacks that actually work: simple ways to maintain order without extra effortPhoto09:33 AM • 8696 views
Black Friday without risks: how not to fall victim to fraudsters and really buy profitably
Exclusive
07:45 AM • 18259 views
Deep crisis in anti-corruption infrastructure. Why the Mindich case did not resolve questions about NABU and SAPO, but only intensified themNovember 26, 04:04 PM • 35205 views
Odrex "sheds its skin": how an Odesa clinic re-registers its business in an attempt to escape responsibilityPhotoNovember 26, 03:49 PM • 70643 views
Donald Trump
Marco Rubio
Ursula von der Leyen
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Emmanuel Macron
Ukraine
United States
Europe
Great Britain
Donetsk Oblast
Netflix faced a glitch during the premiere of the fifth season of "Stranger Things"06:49 AM • 9272 views
Snowman from "Frozen" "came to life" at Disneyland Paris: what is known about the Olaf robotNovember 25, 02:23 PM • 41580 views
Meghan Markle took a designer dress from a fashion photoshoot without asking - mediaNovember 25, 08:39 AM • 75562 views
German actor Udo Kier, known for his roles in "My Own Private Idaho" and "Flesh for Frankenstein," has died at 81November 24, 08:11 AM • 91645 views
"Wicked" Part Two Breaks Box Office RecordsNovember 24, 07:49 AM • 91338 views
Technology
Social network
Shahed-136
The Diplomat
International Judo Federation allowed athletes from the Russian Federation to compete again under the national flag

Kyiv • UNN

 • 20 views

The IJF Executive Committee voted to restore full national representation for Russian athletes. They will be eligible to compete under their national flag, with anthem and symbols, starting from the Grand Slam tournament in Abu Dhabi in 2025.

International Judo Federation allowed athletes from the Russian Federation to compete again under the national flag

On Thursday, November 27, the IJF Executive Committee voted to restore full national representation for Russian athletes. The organization's statement says that Russian representatives will again be allowed to compete under their national flag, with anthem and symbols, starting from the Abu Dhabi Grand Slam 2025 tournament. This is stated on the official website of the organization, writes UNN.

Details

The federation explained that after the decision in May 2025 to allow Belarusian athletes to return to national symbols, they "consider it appropriate" to provide the same conditions for Russians. The IJF noted that Russia has allegedly "historically been one of the leading countries in this sport," and its return, in their opinion, will strengthen competition at international tournaments.

The federation stated that it strives to ensure a level playing field for all participants and adheres to the principles of non-discrimination enshrined in the Olympic Charter. The IJF emphasized that athletes are not responsible for the actions of their governments, and the organization must protect athletes and "maintain the neutrality of sport."

The statement also says that judo is based "on the values of peace, solidarity, and friendship," and sport must remain independent of political influence.

The IJF Executive Committee voted to allow Russians to compete with national symbols, starting from the Abu Dhabi Grand Slam 2025 tournament.

Recall

In May 2025, the NOC of Belarus announced that the International Judo Federation had allowed their athletes to compete under state symbols from June 1, 2025. However, there was no official announcement of the lifting of sanctions at that time.

Olga Rozgon

SportsNews of the World
Russian propaganda
War in Ukraine
Belarus
Abu Dhabi