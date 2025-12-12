Trump ready to provide security guarantees to Ukraine for peace deal implementation

US President Donald Trump is ready to help Ukraine with security guarantees, as this is a necessary factor for a peace agreement to be implemented. He stated this during a conversation with journalists at the White House, UNN reports.

"Yes, we would help. We would help with security, because that, I think, is a necessary factor for everything to work out," Trump said.

At the same time, according to him, the discussed peace agreement is not liked by Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

I thought we were very close with Russia to a deal. I thought we were very close with Ukraine to a deal. In fact, apart from President Zelenskyy, his people were thrilled with the concept of a deal. - noted the US President.

He emphasized that the process is "complex, as it concerns territories."

"There will be a meeting on Saturday. We said we would participate if we thought there was a good chance of achieving a result. They want me to be present. They want us to be present. And we will be present at the meeting on Saturday in Europe if we see a good chance. We don't want to waste a lot of time," Trump summarized.

Earlier, White House spokeswoman Karoline Leavitt stated that the administration of US President Donald Trump may send its representative to a meeting in Europe this week, but only if there is a "real chance" to sign a peace agreement.

