Trump ready to provide security guarantees to Ukraine for peace deal implementation
Kyiv • UNN
US President Donald Trump stated his readiness to help Ukraine with security guarantees for the implementation of a peace deal. He noted that Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy did not like the peace deal, but his entourage was enthusiastic about the concept.
US President Donald Trump is ready to help Ukraine with security guarantees, as this is a necessary factor for a peace agreement to be implemented. He stated this during a conversation with journalists at the White House, UNN reports.
Details
"Yes, we would help. We would help with security, because that, I think, is a necessary factor for everything to work out," Trump said.
At the same time, according to him, the discussed peace agreement is not liked by Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.
I thought we were very close with Russia to a deal. I thought we were very close with Ukraine to a deal. In fact, apart from President Zelenskyy, his people were thrilled with the concept of a deal.
He emphasized that the process is "complex, as it concerns territories."
"There will be a meeting on Saturday. We said we would participate if we thought there was a good chance of achieving a result. They want me to be present. They want us to be present. And we will be present at the meeting on Saturday in Europe if we see a good chance. We don't want to waste a lot of time," Trump summarized.
Recall
Earlier, White House spokeswoman Karoline Leavitt stated that the administration of US President Donald Trump may send its representative to a meeting in Europe this week, but only if there is a "real chance" to sign a peace agreement.
