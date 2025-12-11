Case of Ukrainian Zarutska's murder in the USA: judge to consider accused's mental state

Decarlos Brown Jr., accused of murdering Ukrainian refugee Iryna Zarutska on a commuter train in Charlotte, North Carolina, appeared in federal court on Thursday. This was reported by the Associated Press, writes UNN.

Details

Brown's lawyers are seeking a hearing to determine his mental competency to stand trial for charges that carry a sentence of life imprisonment or the death penalty.

US state passes "Iryna's Law" after brutal murder of Ukrainian woman

Authorities accuse Brown of fatally stabbing 23-year-old Iryna Zarutska on a light rail car in August. The crime received widespread attention not only in the US, but also in Ukraine and around the world.

Federal prosecutors intervened in the case after questions arose as to why Brown was at large despite having more than a dozen prior arrests. State and federal court cases are proceeding in parallel.

Recall

23-year-old Ukrainian Iryna Zarutska, who fled the war, died from stab wounds at a railway station in Charlotte. Police arrested 34-year-old Decarlos Brown, who was charged with first-degree murder.

The US Department of Justice has brought federal charges against Brown for the murder of the Ukrainian refugee. Prosecutors will seek the death penalty.

Decarlos Brown Jr., accused of murdering Ukrainian Iryna Zarutska, comes from a family with active criminal involvement. His brother, sister, and father have numerous convictions for various crimes.

Donald Trump condemned the murder and placed responsibility for the crime on the Democratic Party, using the tragedy for political campaigning.