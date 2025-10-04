$41.280.00
US state passes "Iryna's Law" after brutal murder of Ukrainian woman

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1680 views

North Carolina Governor Josh Stein signed "Iryna's Law," which strengthens the screening of criminals before their release on bail. The law prohibits cashless bail for violent crimes and recidivism, limits the powers of judges, and requires mental health evaluations for defendants.

US state passes "Iryna's Law" after brutal murder of Ukrainian woman

Democratic Governor of the US state of North Carolina, Josh Stein, has signed the so-called Irina's Law, created after the murder of Ukrainian refugee Irina Zarutska. This was reported by Fox News, writes UNN.

Details

"Irina's Law" strengthens the vetting of criminals before their release on bail. It also prohibits cashless bail for a number of violent crimes and if the criminal is a repeat offender.

In addition, the document limits the powers of magistrates and judges in making decisions on pre-trial release. And defendants will have to undergo a mental examination before being released on bail.

This law... notifies the judicial system of the need for special consideration of people who may pose an unusual risk of violence before determining their bail. This is good, and that is why I signed this law... We can and must do more to ensure people's safety.

- Stein stated.

He said that "Irina's Law" calls on the judiciary to pay special attention to who may pose an "unusual" risk of violence before determining bail.

For their part, Republicans have already approved the new document. They note that the law should strengthen safety on the streets and hope that other states will soon follow North Carolina's example.

Recall

23-year-old Ukrainian Iryna Zarutska, who fled the war, died from stab wounds at a train station in Charlotte. Police arrested 34-year-old Decarlos Brown, who was charged with first-degree murder.

The US Department of Justice filed federal charges against Decarlos Brown, accused of murdering Ukrainian refugee Iryna Zarutska. Prosecutors sought the death penalty.

Olga Rozgon

