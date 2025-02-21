ukenru
Alcohol can cause at least 7 types of cancer

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 20853 views

Modern research confirms a direct link between alcohol consumption and the occurrence of 7 types of cancer. In Ukraine, 72% of the population consumes alcohol, which significantly increases the risk of the disease.

Current research confirms that alcohol can lead to at least 7 types of cancer, including oral, pharyngeal, laryngeal, breast, and other cancers in women. This is reported by the Center for Public Health of Ukraine, UNN reports.

In the late 1980s, a direct correlation between alcohol consumption and cancer was first established, and modern scientific research only confirms this relationship 

- the statement said.

It is noted that alcohol provokes the development of at least 7 types of cancer:

  • of the oral cavity;
    • throats;
      • of the larynx;
        • breast cancer in women;
          • colorectal cancer;
            • of the liver;
              • of the esophagus.

                The WHO International Agency for Research on Cancer classifies alcoholic beverages and the ethanol they contain as carcinogens, along with tobacco, asbestos, and formaldehyde. In 2020, alcohol consumption caused more than 740 thousand cancer cases (>4% of the total) 

                - they add in the center.

                According to a survey conducted by the Center for Public Health among the adult population of Ukraine in 2024, 72% of the total population consumed alcohol during the year, with 77.8% of men and 66.3% of women.

                Excessive episodic drinking is the consumption of six or more servings of pure alcohol for men or four or more servings for women per occasion (one standard serving is 10 g of pure alcohol, and one standard alcoholic beverage is 250 ml of beer, 100 ml of wine, 30 ml of vodka, etc.)

                Ethanol, which is found in all alcoholic beverages, causes cancer in at least four ways:

                • Alcohol breaks down into acetaldehyde, a toxic compound that binds to and damages DNA. This can lead to uncontrolled cell growth and the formation of a cancerous tumor;
                  • Alcohol contributes to the formation of reactive oxygen species that cause oxidative stress, damaging DNA, proteins and lipids and increasing inflammation in the body;
                    • Alcohol affects hormone levels, in particular, increases the amount of estrogen, which can lead to the development of breast cancer;
                      • Alcohol can increase the effects of carcinogens, including those contained in tobacco smoke. It dissolves harmful substances, making them easier to absorb into the body and increasing the risk of mouth and throat cancer.

                        Even low or moderate alcohol consumption increases the risk of cancer. For example, the risk of developing oral cancer increases by 40% in those who drink one standard drink per day and by 97% in those who consume two standard drinks per day, compared to those who do not drink 

                        - they add in the center.

                        Vivek Murthy calls for cancer risk warnings to be placed on alcoholic beverage labels. Alcohol is the third leading cause of cancer in the United States, causing 20,000 deaths annually.

