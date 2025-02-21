“Kusu Kusu, hello": Ukrainian border guards ‘recruited’ an unusual assistant

Border guards-drone pilots "recruited" a mouse. The "new recruit" doesn't have drone rights yet, but he does have unlimited food supplies. This was reported by UNN with reference to the State Border Guard Service.

Details

The agency published a video in which one of the UAV operators treats a mouse to something that looks like fried potatoes.

"A mouse has been 'recruited' to the drone border guards. So far, he has no rights to the drone, but with unlimited food supply," the video caption reads.

Recall

On the Ukrainian-Romanian border , border guards rescued a manwho was trying to illegally cross the state border across the Tisa River, although he did not know how to swim. The frozen and cut hands of the offender were freed from the barriers and warmed up with tea.

Over a year, more than 10 attempts of infiltration by illegal armed groups were recorded at SBGS sites on the border with Russia