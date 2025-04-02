"Perhaps": Putin's representative spoke about a visit to Washington to meet with Witkoff

$41.320.06
NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law
07:36 PM • 11175 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

Exclusive
03:18 PM • 99015 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Exclusive
April 3, 01:51 PM • 163099 views

## Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next The Kyiv apartment rental market has shown a surprising recovery, with prices surpassing pre-war levels. This trend raises the question of whether this is a temporary phenomenon or the beginning of a new reality for tenants in the capital. **Key factors influencing price increases:** * **Increased demand:** As people return to Kyiv and the number of internally displaced persons decreases, the demand for housing is growing. * **Limited supply:** Some homeowners remain abroad, while others have chosen to sell their properties rather than rent them out, reducing the available supply. * **Economic recovery:** As businesses resume operations and the economy gradually recovers, more people can afford to rent apartments. * **Inflation:** The overall rise in prices for goods and services also affects the cost of rent. **Current situation in the market:** According to real estate experts, the most significant price increases have been observed in the segment of one- and two-bedroom apartments in popular areas of Kyiv. In some cases, rental rates have increased by 10-15% compared to pre-war levels. "The market is driven by demand," explains real estate agent Olena Kovalenko. "People are willing to pay more for comfortable and safe housing in convenient locations. At the same time, the supply is not keeping up with the demand, which leads to price increases." **What to expect in the future:** Experts predict that rental prices in Kyiv will continue to rise, but the rate of growth may slow down. Several factors will influence the market situation: * **The security situation:** Any deterioration in the security situation could lead to a new outflow of people from Kyiv and a corresponding drop in rental prices. * **The pace of economic recovery:** A faster economic recovery will support demand for housing and contribute to further price increases. * **New construction:** The commissioning of new residential buildings could increase the supply of apartments and help stabilize prices. * **Government policies:** Government programs to support housing construction and provide affordable housing could also affect the rental market. **Recommendations for tenants:** * **Monitor the market:** Regularly check rental prices in different areas of Kyiv to get an idea of the current market situation. * **Be flexible:** Consider options outside the city center or apartments with less convenient layouts to save money. * **Negotiate:** Don't be afraid to negotiate with landlords to try to get a better rental rate. * **Consider long-term leases:** Signing a long-term lease can help you secure a fixed rental rate and protect yourself from future price increases. **Conclusion:** The Kyiv apartment rental market is currently experiencing a period of recovery and growth. While it is difficult to predict the future with certainty, it is likely that rental prices will continue to rise in the short term. Tenants should be prepared for higher costs and take steps to find the best possible deals.

April 3, 01:29 PM • 103072 views

Georgia has reduced the visa-free period for Ukrainians from three years to one year

Exclusive
April 3, 09:14 AM • 339436 views

US trade war: experts explained the consequences for Ukraine and America itself

April 3, 08:00 AM • 171998 views

Easter basket: how much will it cost this year

April 3, 06:50 AM • 143869 views

"Difficult, but not critical": government assessed Trump's tariffs for Ukraine and is working on better terms

Exclusive
April 3, 06:00 AM • 195849 views

Fintech expert Olena Sosiedka explained how the market will change after the legalization of cryptocurrencies in Ukraine

April 2, 07:23 PM • 124383 views

Ukraine has returned 11 children from the occupied territories and Russia

April 2, 06:52 PM • 108081 views

Semi-final of the Ukrainian Football Cup: participants determined

New trailer for "Jurassic World: Rebirth" released: Scarlett Johansson to appear in the franchise for the first time

April 3, 10:44 AM • 134050 views

"The Simpsons" will be renewed for 4 more seasons

April 3, 12:01 PM • 44061 views

Not all have become cheaper: prices for medicines not included in the Ministry of Health's list have increased in Ukraine

April 3, 01:03 PM • 155444 views

"Friendship for life": Britons were touched by a video with little Princess Charlotte and her cousin

April 3, 01:52 PM • 34528 views

“Mommy's achievements”: The Duma still includes Medvedchuk's yacht in the successful cases of ARMA

03:43 PM • 80596 views
NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

07:36 PM • 11175 views

“Mommy's achievements”: The Duma still includes Medvedchuk's yacht in the successful cases of ARMA

03:43 PM • 80608 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market
Exclusive

03:18 PM • 99015 views

Not all have become cheaper: prices for medicines not included in the Ministry of Health's list have increased in Ukraine

April 3, 01:03 PM • 155451 views
Donald Trump

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Giorgia Meloni

Andrii Sybiha

Alexander Stubb

Ukraine

United States

Kyiv

France

Germany

David Schwimmer said he couldn't listen to the iconic song from "Friends" since leaving the show

04:23 PM • 19308 views

"Masterpiece": film studio advertised an epic adaptation of "The Odyssey" by Nolan

03:47 PM • 21174 views

"Friendship for life": Britons were touched by a video with little Princess Charlotte and her cousin

April 3, 01:52 PM • 34535 views

"The Simpsons" will be renewed for 4 more seasons

April 3, 12:01 PM • 44070 views

New trailer for "Jurassic World: Rebirth" released: Scarlett Johansson to appear in the franchise for the first time

April 3, 10:44 AM • 134061 views
Starlink

Shahed-136

The Guardian

YouTube

The Washington Post

"Perhaps": Putin's representative spoke about a visit to Washington to meet with Witkoff

Kyiv • UNN

 • 177247 views

Kirill Dmitriev commented on possible negotiations with US Special Envoy Steve Witkoff regarding the war in Ukraine.

"Perhaps": Putin's representative spoke about a visit to Washington to meet with Witkoff

The authorized representative of the Russian dictator Vladimir Putin for international cooperation, the head of the Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF), Kirill Dmitriev, commented on the information about his possible negotiations with US Special Envoy Steve Witkoff, who is participating in negotiations on a ceasefire in the Russian Federation's war against Ukraine, in Washington this week, writes UNN.

Details 

"Maybe. Resistance to dialogue between the US and Russia is real and driven by entrenched interests and old narratives. But what if improving relations is exactly what the world needs for lasting global security and peace?" Dmitriev wrote.

Who is Dmitriev

Kirill Dmitriev, head of the Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF), is among the main representatives of Russia in negotiations with the United States on the war in Ukraine. 

He has headed the RDIF since 2011 and has close ties to the Russian authorities. In particular, his participation in the negotiations, according to reports, indicates the Kremlin's interest in the financial aspects of resolving the conflict.

According to the Russian Anti-Corruption Foundation, Kirill Dmitriev, whom Vladimir Putin appointed as the chief negotiator with the United States on the war in Ukraine, and his family own real estate in Russia, France and Dubai worth more than 7.5 billion rubles. 

Before 2011, when Dmitriev headed the RDIF, his property was limited to two real estate properties worth 420 million rubles: a house in the Benelux cottage village in the Moscow region and an apartment in a prestigious residential complex in Moscow. However, after his appointment, the family's assets grew rapidly.

According to the FBK, the Dmitriev family now owns: 11 apartments and commercial premises in Moscow, with a total value of 3.4 billion rubles; a house in Barvikha with an area of several hundred square meters, which costs 1.25 billion rubles; elite real estate in France - a villa and an apartment on Cape Antibes on the French Riviera, as well as apartments in Courchevel. The total value of these properties is 16 million euros; apartments in Dubai - after the start of the full-scale invasion, his father, Alexander Dmitriev, purchased two apartments with a total area of 980 square meters. Their market value is 8.5 million euros.

Let us remind you 

Earlier, CNN reported that Dmitriev will travel to Washington this week to meet with US Special Representative Steve Witkoff. In particular, the topics of the meeting may include issues of bilateral relations, including economic cooperation and investment, as well as the search for ways out of the crisis that has been ongoing since the Russian invasion of Ukraine. In addition, the visit will be the first since the start of the large-scale war in Ukraine

Alina Volianska

Alina Volianska

Steve Witkoff
Washington, D.C.
United States
Bitcoin
$81,990.90
Золото
$3,127.40
Tesla
$269.16
Brent
$69.97
S&P 500
$5,438.02
Газ TTF
$39.20
Ethereum
$1,786.86