"Perhaps": Putin's representative spoke about a visit to Washington to meet with Witkoff
Kirill Dmitriev commented on possible negotiations with US Special Envoy Steve Witkoff regarding the war in Ukraine.
The authorized representative of the Russian dictator Vladimir Putin for international cooperation, the head of the Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF), Kirill Dmitriev, commented on the information about his possible negotiations with US Special Envoy Steve Witkoff, who is participating in negotiations on a ceasefire in the Russian Federation's war against Ukraine, in Washington this week, writes UNN.
"Maybe. Resistance to dialogue between the US and Russia is real and driven by entrenched interests and old narratives. But what if improving relations is exactly what the world needs for lasting global security and peace?" Dmitriev wrote.
Kirill Dmitriev, head of the Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF), is among the main representatives of Russia in negotiations with the United States on the war in Ukraine.
He has headed the RDIF since 2011 and has close ties to the Russian authorities. In particular, his participation in the negotiations, according to reports, indicates the Kremlin's interest in the financial aspects of resolving the conflict.
According to the Russian Anti-Corruption Foundation, Kirill Dmitriev, whom Vladimir Putin appointed as the chief negotiator with the United States on the war in Ukraine, and his family own real estate in Russia, France and Dubai worth more than 7.5 billion rubles.
Before 2011, when Dmitriev headed the RDIF, his property was limited to two real estate properties worth 420 million rubles: a house in the Benelux cottage village in the Moscow region and an apartment in a prestigious residential complex in Moscow. However, after his appointment, the family's assets grew rapidly.
According to the FBK, the Dmitriev family now owns: 11 apartments and commercial premises in Moscow, with a total value of 3.4 billion rubles; a house in Barvikha with an area of several hundred square meters, which costs 1.25 billion rubles; elite real estate in France - a villa and an apartment on Cape Antibes on the French Riviera, as well as apartments in Courchevel. The total value of these properties is 16 million euros; apartments in Dubai - after the start of the full-scale invasion, his father, Alexander Dmitriev, purchased two apartments with a total area of 980 square meters. Their market value is 8.5 million euros.
Earlier, CNN reported that Dmitriev will travel to Washington this week to meet with US Special Representative Steve Witkoff. In particular, the topics of the meeting may include issues of bilateral relations, including economic cooperation and investment, as well as the search for ways out of the crisis that has been ongoing since the Russian invasion of Ukraine. In addition, the visit will be the first since the start of the large-scale war in Ukraine