Modern Marilyn: Golden Globe-nominated Pamela Anderson continues to impress with her acting comeback

After appearing in Playboy and starring in Baywatch in the 90s, Pamela Anderson has been less and less at the forefront of pop culture in the decades since.

But it seems that now, after being nominated for a Golden Globe for her role in Gia Coppola's The Last Artist and winning a SAG award, the model, writer, and fitness trainer has also found her way to acting recognition.

Transmits to UNN with reference to NME and Variety.

Pamela Anderson, although not among the Oscar contenders, is still experiencing a unique moment in her career that might not have been foreseen.

She was an icon in the '90s after appearing in Playboy and starring in the TV series Baywatch, but she faded from the limelight after successive personal scandals and some fiascoes in her career. However, she returned at the age of 57 and seems to be stronger than ever.

In 2024, Pamela Anderson received the prestigious Art of Light Award at the GEMS ceremony at the Miami Film Festival for her role in The Last Dancer directed by Gia Coppola. In early 2025, Anderson was nominated for a Golden Globe Award and a SAG Award for Best Actress.

She was showered with compliments after her appearance at the Bafta 2025 awards ceremony, when she took to the red carpet and presented the award for Best Actress.

The former Baywatch star continues her signature makeup-free look.

The minimalist look was complemented by restrained makeup and loose hair, which emphasized her natural beauty. To add a special touch to the look, Pamela chose a stunning diamond necklace. - critics noted her appearance at the film awards ceremony.

Refusal of makeup

Pamela Anderson stopped wearing makeup in recent years. The refusal is due to the fact that in 2019, her favorite makeup artist Alexis Vogel, with whom she had collaborated and been friends for many years, died of breast cancer. This loss was a huge pain for Anderson. The star said that without Alexis, she would simply prefer not to wear makeup, she would go "against the rules and do the opposite.

But today, Anderson is receiving invitations from fashion brands. She recently attended the Dior Haute Couture Spring/Summer 2025 show in Paris, wearing a monochrome gray look, a Lady Dior bag, and a tiara with a veil that covered her face, adding to the sophistication. Again, she appeared without makeup, confirming her commitment to a natural look.

Returning to active creative projects

In early January 2025, Pamela Anderson went to the Screen Actors Guild Awards as a nominee for Best Actress in the movie The Last Artist. Among her competitors were recognized actors: competitors Demi Moore, Mike Madison, Carla Sofia Gascon.

Anderson's son, Brandon Thomas Lee, says that this recognition is an honor and symbolizes a change in her perception.

For most of her career, Anderson "was an outsider to the industry." But both Anderson and Lee have worked to shatter Hollywood's perception of her.

It is also worth mentioning that in early 2023, along with the Netflix documentary "Pamela, A Love Story" (produced by her own son Brandon Thomas Lee), Anderson's book "Love, Pamela: A Memoir, which spans a lifetime of 230-plus pages, in which she recalls traumatic childhood incidents and details of her move to Los Angeles and subsequent appearance in Playboy magazine.

Creative work with the granddaughter of Francis Ford Coppola

It was Pamela, A Love Story, which Gia Coppola first saw before making the movie, that convinced her that Anderson was the right person for the role of the heroine, whose name is Shelley.

It was just an instinctive moment of 'aha. I mean, Pamela reminds me of a modern-day Marilyn, where she was really an artist and she was striving for self-expression, but she was trapped in a different perception that didn't really reflect who she really was - She explains.

It was a staggering 18 days of shooting, but Anderson poured her heart and soul into Shelley.

It was very exciting, revealing, healing and all these good things - says the former Playboy star.

After The Last Dancer, in 2024 Anderson also starred alongside Liam Neeson in the reboot of The Naked Gun, a 1990s detective parody starring comedy king Leslie Nielsen.

"Oh, my God! Sometimes it was so hard to keep a straight face. But I hope it doesn't disappoint!" Anderson admits.

She has long since come to terms with her past - Pamela Anderson is not even bothered by the theft of a videotape of herself having sex with her ex-husband, musician Tommy Lee (drummer of Mötley Crüe).

Her talent has already been recognized. Yes, she is not yet an Oscar contender, but building a new artistic career, which could not have been hoped for before.

Actually, I think I gave up [being an actress] and went to my garden, made pickles and jam, wrote a cookbook... But then my son brought me the script, I read it and started crying, she said in one of the interviews.

It's all unexpected and exciting. I always say that the victory is in the work. I was able to do what I really love, and I needed to do it for my soul - she once said in an interview with American Elle.