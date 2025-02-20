Modern Marilyn: Golden Globe-nominated Pamela Anderson continues to impress with her acting comeback

ukenru
Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
09:54 AM • 36492 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
09:29 AM • 61122 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
09:20 AM • 102720 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
08:41 AM • 65838 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
06:23 AM • 115208 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 100574 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
February 27, 05:54 PM • 112805 views

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year

Exclusive
Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet
February 27, 01:35 PM • 116654 views

Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits
February 27, 01:15 PM • 151975 views

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Exclusive
“MPs do not understand the consequences": Yuzhanina on Hetmantsev's draft law on the Deposit Guarantee Fund
February 27, 11:16 AM • 115146 views

“MPs do not understand the consequences": Yuzhanina on Hetmantsev's draft law on the Deposit Guarantee Fund

Rubrics
Home
Home
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

Popular news
The occupiers plan to hold a “forum of regions” with Belarus in 2025

The occupiers plan to hold a “forum of regions” with Belarus in 2025

February 28, 01:43 AM • 63923 views
sheremetyevo airport in russia unexpectedly shut down at night

sheremetyevo airport in russia unexpectedly shut down at night

February 28, 02:05 AM • 108648 views
General Staff updates data: how many invaders were destroyed by the Armed Forces on February 28

General Staff updates data: how many invaders were destroyed by the Armed Forces on February 28

05:35 AM • 77797 views
Weather in Ukraine on February 28: where to expect rain and sub-zero temperatures

Weather in Ukraine on February 28: where to expect rain and sub-zero temperatures

05:48 AM • 42729 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

09:03 AM • 69977 views
Publications
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

09:20 AM • 102702 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

06:23 AM • 115194 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 151960 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 142736 views
Spring hypovitaminosis: symptoms and prevention

Spring hypovitaminosis: symptoms and prevention
Exclusive

February 27, 09:18 AM • 175135 views
Advertisement
Actual people
Actual places
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

09:59 AM • 31265 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

09:03 AM • 69977 views
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM • 133759 views
Channing Tatum's canceled movie Gambit was supposed to be a romantic comedy: the contender for the main role told the details

Channing Tatum's canceled movie Gambit was supposed to be a romantic comedy: the contender for the main role told the details

February 26, 03:18 PM • 135633 views
Ryan Reynolds spotted in New York amid the scandal with the movie “Leave Me If You Love Me”

Ryan Reynolds spotted in New York amid the scandal with the movie “Leave Me If You Love Me”

February 26, 08:37 AM • 163975 views
Actual
Modern Marilyn: Golden Globe-nominated Pamela Anderson continues to impress with her acting comeback

Modern Marilyn: Golden Globe-nominated Pamela Anderson continues to impress with her acting comeback

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 146975 views

Pamela Anderson, 57, returns to Hollywood with a Golden Globe nomination and a SAG Award for her role in a Gia Coppola film. The actress has ditched makeup and is receiving critical acclaim.

After appearing in Playboy and starring in Baywatch in the 90s, Pamela Anderson has been less and less at the forefront of pop culture in the decades since.

But it seems that now, after being nominated for a Golden Globe for her role in Gia Coppola's The Last Artist and winning a SAG award, the model, writer, and fitness trainer has also found her way to acting recognition.

Transmits to UNN with reference to NME and Variety.

Pamela Anderson, although not among the Oscar contenders, is still experiencing a unique moment in her career that might not have been foreseen.

She was an icon in the '90s after appearing in Playboy and starring in the TV series Baywatch, but she faded from the limelight after successive personal scandals and some fiascoes in her career. However, she returned at the age of 57 and seems to be stronger than ever.

In 2024, Pamela Anderson received the prestigious Art of Light Award at the GEMS ceremony at the Miami Film Festival for her role in The Last Dancer directed by Gia Coppola. In early 2025, Anderson was nominated for a Golden Globe Award and a SAG Award for Best Actress.

Image

She was showered with compliments after her appearance at the Bafta 2025 awards ceremony, when she took to the red carpet and presented the award for Best Actress.

The former Baywatch star continues her signature makeup-free look. 

The minimalist look was complemented by restrained makeup and loose hair, which emphasized her natural beauty. To add a special touch to the look, Pamela chose a stunning diamond necklace.

- critics noted her appearance at the film awards ceremony.

Refusal of makeup

Pamela Anderson stopped wearing makeup in recent years. The refusal is due to the fact that in 2019, her favorite makeup artist Alexis Vogel, with whom she had collaborated and been friends for many years, died of breast cancer. This loss was a huge pain for Anderson. The star said that without Alexis, she would simply prefer not to wear makeup, she would go "against the rules and do the opposite.

But today, Anderson is receiving invitations from fashion brands. She recently attended the Dior Haute Couture Spring/Summer 2025 show in Paris, wearing a monochrome gray look, a Lady Dior bag, and a tiara with a veil that covered her face, adding to the sophistication. Again, she appeared without makeup, confirming her commitment to a natural look.

Image

Returning to active creative projects

In early January 2025, Pamela Anderson went to the Screen Actors Guild Awards as a nominee for Best Actress in the movie The Last Artist. Among her competitors were recognized actors: competitors Demi Moore, Mike Madison, Carla Sofia Gascon.

Lindsay Lohan is unrecognizable: The Parent Trap star amazed fans with her new face25.11.24, 14:57 • 101625 views

Anderson's son, Brandon Thomas Lee, says that this recognition is an honor and symbolizes a change  in her perception.

For most of her career, Anderson "was an outsider to the industry." But both Anderson and Lee have worked to shatter Hollywood's perception of her.

Image

It is also worth mentioning that in early 2023, along with the Netflix documentary "Pamela, A Love Story" (produced by her own son Brandon Thomas Lee), Anderson's book "Love, Pamela: A Memoir, which spans a lifetime of 230-plus pages, in which she recalls traumatic childhood incidents and details of her move to Los Angeles and subsequent appearance in Playboy magazine.

Creative work with the granddaughter of Francis Ford Coppola

It was Pamela, A Love Story, which Gia Coppola first saw before making the movie, that convinced her that Anderson was the right person for the role of the heroine, whose name is Shelley.

It was just an instinctive moment of 'aha. I mean, Pamela reminds me of a modern-day Marilyn, where she was really an artist and she was striving for self-expression, but she was trapped in a different perception that didn't really reflect who she really was

- She explains. 
Image

It was a staggering 18 days of shooting, but Anderson poured her heart and soul into Shelley.

It was very exciting, revealing, healing and all these good things

- says the former Playboy star.

After The Last Dancer, in 2024 Anderson also starred alongside Liam Neeson in the reboot of The Naked Gun, a 1990s detective parody starring comedy king Leslie Nielsen.

"Oh, my God! Sometimes it was so hard to keep a straight face. But I hope it doesn't disappoint!" Anderson admits.

Demi Moore's daughters could not contain their emotions after her victory at the Golden Globes06.01.25, 17:02 • 108297 views

She has long since come to terms with her past - Pamela Anderson is not even bothered by the theft of a videotape of herself having sex with her ex-husband, musician Tommy Lee (drummer of Mötley Crüe).

Image

Her talent has already been recognized. Yes, she is not yet an Oscar contender, but building a new artistic career, which could not have been hoped for before.

Actually, I think I gave up [being an actress] and went to my garden, made pickles and jam, wrote a cookbook... But then my son brought me the script, I read it and started crying, 

she said in one of the interviews.

It's all unexpected and exciting. I always say that the victory is in the work. I was able to do what I really love, and I needed to do it for my soul

- she once said in an interview with American Elle.

I want you to see me as a person and then as an actress, and my whole life experience was just research. I am not ashamed of my life. Of course, looking back, I could have done things differently, but I need life experience to teach me that.

Ihor Telezhnikov

Ihor Telezhnikov

News of the WorldUNN Lite
parisParis
los-angelesLos Angeles
netflixNetflix

Contact us about advertising