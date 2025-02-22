ukenru
Law enforcers raid pharmaceutical plants - police
09:29 AM • 5452 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
09:20 AM • 19864 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
08:41 AM • 15810 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
06:23 AM • 103136 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 84752 views

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
February 27, 05:54 PM • 110843 views

Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet
February 27, 01:35 PM • 116184 views

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits
February 27, 01:15 PM • 144638 views

“MPs do not understand the consequences": Yuzhanina on Hetmantsev's draft law on the Deposit Guarantee Fund
February 27, 11:16 AM • 115056 views

Spring hypovitaminosis: symptoms and prevention
February 27, 09:18 AM • 168331 views

Drone wreckage fell in Mykolaiv: what was damaged and what are the consequences

February 27, 11:47 PM • 81386 views
113-year-old woman who survived the Holocaust and Japanese occupation dies in the United States

February 28, 12:11 AM • 36687 views
Exhibition about foreign volunteers from 60 countries opened in Kyiv

February 28, 12:47 AM • 63548 views
sheremetyevo airport in russia unexpectedly shut down at night

February 28, 02:05 AM • 101014 views
General Staff updates data: how many invaders were destroyed by the Armed Forces on February 28

05:35 AM • 25041 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

09:20 AM • 19864 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

06:23 AM • 103137 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 144638 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 135739 views
Spring hypovitaminosis: symptoms and prevention

February 27, 09:18 AM • 168331 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

09:03 AM • 7703 views
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM • 130596 views
Channing Tatum's canceled movie Gambit was supposed to be a romantic comedy: the contender for the main role told the details

February 26, 03:18 PM • 132596 views
Ryan Reynolds spotted in New York amid the scandal with the movie “Leave Me If You Love Me”

February 26, 08:37 AM • 161280 views
Pantone has named a color in honor of Drew Barrymore

February 25, 02:34 PM • 140794 views
Court and the Ministry of Justice helped Russian Alfa-Bank withdraw $3 million from Ukraine despite Presidential sanctions

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 327764 views

The Kyiv Commercial Court and the Ministry of Justice facilitated the withdrawal of $3 million from Alfa-Bank through an offshore company. Deputy Justice Minister Andriy Haichenko, a former employee of the bank's structure, played a key role in the scheme.

Despite President Volodymyr Zelenskyy's sanctions against Alfa-Bank and its owner Mikhail Fridman, the Russian bank managed to withdraw $3 million from Ukraine. It was assisted by the Kyiv Commercial Court and the Ministry of Justice, in particular the Executive Service, headed by Deputy Minister Andriy Haichenko, UNN reports.

Withdrawal scheme

In March 2024, the commercial court ruled to recover about $4 million from Alfa Bank in favor of Credit Initiatives LLC (case 910/161/51/23). On August 7, 2024, the court approved an installment plan until February 28, 2025. The founder of Credit Investments LLC is the Cyprus offshore company Chibeil Limited. As the journalists found out, this company is affiliated with Alfa-Bank and is managed by its management. Thus, instead of paying the nationalized bank's funds to the state budget, the funds ended up on offshore accounts of the bank's structures.

The role of the Ministry of Justice in the scheme

According to the sources, Andriy Haichenko and the vertical of state enforcement officers under his control in the Ministry played a key role in this scheme. In violation of the law, enforcement proceedings were opened under a court decision in the Obolon Department of the State Enforcement Service (№76148783, 76111629, 76032219, 75875334). Instead, such cases should be considered at the level of the central apparatus due to the significant amounts involved.

Through this scheme, instead of being recovered in favor of the Ukrainian budget, the funds were transferred to Alfa-Bank's foreign accounts.

Alfa-Bank's lawsuits against Ukraine

In addition to the bank's ability to withdraw funds, its holding company ABH Holdings filed an international lawsuit against Ukraine for $1 billion over sanctions and nationalization. The Dutch company E.M.I.S., affiliated with Friedman, recently filed an additional $400 million claim.Notably, the Ministry of Justice is responsible for defending Ukraine in these disputes, although, as mentioned above, it is favoring the bank itself. The Ministry of Justice and Minister Olga Stefanishyna have refrained from commenting at this time.

Haichenko and ties to Alfa-Bank

An interesting fact: Andriy Haichenko was himself part of ABH Holdings, which is now suing Ukraine. In 2016, this holding was acquired by the Russian Alfa-Bank and the Ukrainian Ukrsotsbank, where Haichenko worked for 12 years (2005-2017).

Political and family aspect

"Alfa-Bank has been under sanctions since 2023, and its activities should have been under special state control. However, the Ministry of Justice actually helped to withdraw millions of dollars that could have been used to rebuild Ukraine.

This is not the only scandal related to Haichenko. His wife's relatives: do business in Crimea; have Russian passports obtained in 2014; are members of the pro-Kremlin Patriots of Russia party.

Haichenko categorically denies having any such relatives, but the situation should be investigated by the SBU

Other scandals around the Ministry of Justice

Earlier, the Supreme Court overturned a ruling that could have allowed companies affiliated with the Surkis brothers to recover $350 million from the nationalized PrivatBank. As noted above, enforcement of such decisions and the executive service are Andriy Haichenko's competence, so he was again mentioned in the media as an accomplice in the withdrawal of public funds. (Source)

Conclusions

The Ministry of Justice, which was supposed to enforce the sanctions, actually facilitated the withdrawal of $3 million to Russian offshore companies. At the same time, the Ministry of Justice will now be responsible for defending Ukraine in international courts in disputes with Alfa-Bank. In general, the effectiveness of sanctions imposed by President Volodymyr Zelenskyy against Russians and structures that contribute to aggression against Ukraine, and the implementation of these sanctions by the Ministry of Justice, is currently being investigated by UNN for a separate article. According to public data, since 2022, sanctions have been imposed on 8,359 individuals and 6,582 legal entities.

Deputy Minister of Justice denies family ties in occupied Crimea, despite the facts in the Myrotvorets database21.02.25, 18:44 • 24558 views

Meanwhile, the Ministry of Justice has filed only 65 lawsuits with the HACC for asset recovery sanctions, which may indicate the critically low efficiency of Olga Stefanishyna's ministry and the failure of the President's sanitation policy.

Lilia Podolyak

EconomyPoliticsPublications
privatbankPrivatBank
supreme-court-of-ukraineSupreme Court of Ukraine
volodymyr-zelenskyiVolodymyr Zelenskyy
ukraineUkraine
kyivKyiv

