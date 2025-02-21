ukenru
Law enforcers raid pharmaceutical plants - police
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
Government abolishes the "Shlyakh" system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits
"MPs do not understand the consequences": Yuzhanina on Hetmantsev's draft law on the Deposit Guarantee Fund
Spring hypovitaminosis: symptoms and prevention
Deputy Minister of Justice denies family ties in occupied Crimea, despite the facts in the Myrotvorets database

Deputy Minister of Justice denies family ties in occupied Crimea, despite the facts in the Myrotvorets database

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 24577 views

Andriy Haichenko denies having any relatives in Crimea, although his civilian wife's family cooperates with the occupiers. Natalia Milgrom's brother is a deputy from a pro-Russian party in Kerch.

Ukraine's Deputy Minister of Justice Andriy Haichenko is at the center of a scandal over information about his family ties to occupied Crimea. In his commentary, he categorically denied having any relatives on the peninsula, UNN reports.

I do not have any relatives or "close relatives" in the occupied Crimea and have never had any 

- says the official.

However, journalistic investigations revealed that the family of his civilian wife, Natalia Milgrom, actively cooperates with the occupation authorities of Crimea. In particular, her brother, Eduard Milgrom, is a member of the Kerch City Council from the pro-Russian Patriots of Russia party and is included in the Myrotvorets database for collaboration. In addition, the Milgrom family received Russian passports in March 2014, immediately after the annexation of the peninsula.

Haichenko claims that since 2022 he has not lived with Natalia Milgrom.

"I haven't lived with Natalia Milgrom... since 2022," Haichenko emphasizes.

However, it is said that at the beginning of the war, his wife and son left for Poland, which in no way denies the fact that her parents had or still have a business in the occupied Crimea and pay taxes to the Russian budget.

Haichenko himself confirms that they lived in the city of Kerch before the war.

Haichenko appealed to the SBU to establish the truth, so the security service is expected to comment on the presence of Haichenko's relatives in the Myrotvorets database, obtaining Russian passports and doing business on the occupied peninsula.  

Lilia Podolyak

Lilia Podolyak

Politics
sluzhba-bezpeky-ukrainySecurity Service of Ukraine
krymCrimea
ukraineUkraine
polandPoland

