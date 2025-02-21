Deputy Minister of Justice denies family ties in occupied Crimea, despite the facts in the Myrotvorets database

Ukraine's Deputy Minister of Justice Andriy Haichenko is at the center of a scandal over information about his family ties to occupied Crimea. In his commentary, he categorically denied having any relatives on the peninsula, UNN reports.

I do not have any relatives or "close relatives" in the occupied Crimea and have never had any - says the official.

However, journalistic investigations revealed that the family of his civilian wife, Natalia Milgrom, actively cooperates with the occupation authorities of Crimea. In particular, her brother, Eduard Milgrom, is a member of the Kerch City Council from the pro-Russian Patriots of Russia party and is included in the Myrotvorets database for collaboration. In addition, the Milgrom family received Russian passports in March 2014, immediately after the annexation of the peninsula.

Haichenko claims that since 2022 he has not lived with Natalia Milgrom.

"I haven't lived with Natalia Milgrom... since 2022," Haichenko emphasizes.

However, it is said that at the beginning of the war, his wife and son left for Poland, which in no way denies the fact that her parents had or still have a business in the occupied Crimea and pay taxes to the Russian budget.

Haichenko himself confirms that they lived in the city of Kerch before the war.

Haichenko appealed to the SBU to establish the truth, so the security service is expected to comment on the presence of Haichenko's relatives in the Myrotvorets database, obtaining Russian passports and doing business on the occupied peninsula.