Occupants bring 88 railroad cars of stolen coal to Mariupol port

The seaport in the temporarily occupied Mariupol, Donetsk region, has recorded the arrival of 88 railroad cars of coal that the occupiers stole from Ukrainian territories. The Mariupol City Council, citing the Center for the Study of Occupation, reports UNN.

The Mariupol seaport has become an element of military logistics and a tool for plundering the occupied territories. The invaders are exporting coal, grain, metal and other cargo, - noted in the city council.

The occupiers claim that in 2025, 25 GTS, including 18 berths, are planned to be put into operation in the seaport of Mariupol. All this is to increase the turnover of stolen goods.

Meanwhile, the head of the Center for the Study of Occupation, Petro Andriushchenko, adds that the day before another bulk carrier of the Russian occupiers entered the port and began loading.

