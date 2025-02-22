ukenru
Occupants bring 88 railroad cars of stolen coal to Mariupol port

Occupants bring 88 railroad cars of stolen coal to Mariupol port

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 36949 views

88 railcars of Ukrainian coal stolen by the occupiers arrived at the port of Mariupol. The invaders are planning to expand the port to 25 rail cars to increase the volume of stolen property.

The seaport in the temporarily occupied Mariupol, Donetsk region, has recorded the arrival of 88 railroad cars of coal that the occupiers stole from Ukrainian territories. The Mariupol City Council, citing the Center for the Study of Occupation, reports UNN.

The Mariupol seaport has become an element of military logistics and a tool for plundering the occupied territories. The invaders are exporting coal, grain, metal and other cargo,

- noted in the city council.

The occupiers claim that in 2025, 25 GTS, including 18 berths, are planned to be put into operation in the seaport of Mariupol. All this is to increase the turnover of stolen goods.

Meanwhile, the head of the Center for the Study of Occupation, Petro Andriushchenko, adds that the day before another bulk carrier of the Russian occupiers entered the port and began loading. 

Occupants destroy the historic center of Mariupol under the guise of reconstruction16.02.25, 16:48 • 40309 views

Olga Rozgon

Olga Rozgon

WarEconomy
ukraineUkraine
mariupolMariupol
donetskDonetsk

