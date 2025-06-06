The occupiers are dismantling the captured Ukrainian landing ship "Konstantin Olshansky" for spare parts - partisans

The Ukrainian large landing ship (LST) "Konstantin Olshansky", captured during the annexation of Crimea, is being dismantled for spare parts by the occupiers in Sevastopol. This was revealed by agents of the military partisan organization ATEŠ during reconnaissance in the Southern Bay. This is reported by UNN with reference to the organization in Telegram.

The scouts recorded the presence of the large landing ship "Konstantin Olshansky" and supply vessels of the 205th detachment of the Center for Logistics of the Black Sea Fleet of the Russian Federation.

According to our sources, the captured Ukrainian LST is used as a "donor" for other ships of a similar type - equipment is regularly removed from it, trying to support the occupiers' fleet, which is falling apart on the water - the statement reads.

This fact directly indicates the difficult technical condition of the Black Sea Fleet of the Russian Federation, the partisan organization noted.

In the conditions of sanctions, strikes by the Armed Forces of Ukraine and destroyed logistics, the Russians are no longer able to provide full repair or replacement of ships. The use of decommissioned vessels as spare parts warehouses has become a forced norm. And "Olshansky" is just one example.

In addition, the floating workshop "PM-138" and the hospital ship "Yenisei", which belong to the auxiliary fleet of the Black Sea Fleet, were recorded in the bay. These targets are already under surveillance and will play a role in future strikes - the partisans reported.

The Ukrainian large landing ship (LST) "Konstantin Olshansky" was captured by the occupiers in Crimea in 2014. After which it was looted for almost a decade. And in March 2024, the Ukrainian Navy launched a Neptune missile strike, finally disabling the ship so that the occupiers would not use it in battle.

