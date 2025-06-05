Russia is increasing its presence in the Arctic with the latest nuclear submarine with 96 warheads

The newest Russian nuclear submarine of the "Borei-A" class with ballistic missiles "Knyaz Pozharsky" is to join the Northern Fleet in June 2025. Thus, Russia is preparing to strengthen its nuclear presence in the Arctic. This is reported by UNN with reference to the publication Jamestown Foundation.

It is noted that the combat submarine is equipped with 96 nuclear warheads.

moscow positions the "Borei-A" class submarines as one of the most modern in design and capabilities, which makes them the basis of Russia's naval strategic nuclear forces for the coming decades - the statement reads.

"Knyaz Pozharsky" reflects the current modernization of the Russian Navy and the development of nuclear deterrence potential, as well as Moscow's desire to strengthen the Northern Fleet, especially in connection with military and economic competition in the Arctic.

According to the publication, each submarine of this class carries up to 16 RSM-56 Bulava intercontinental ballistic missiles. Each of them is equipped with 4-6 separable warheads. This provides Russia with a reliable retaliatory strike potential in the event of a global conflict, the publication notes.

Launched in February 2024, the submarine is undergoing a series of tests, including missile launches.

The submarine has a displacement of 24,000 tons in submerged position and is equipped with a VM-5 reactor with a capacity of about 190 MW.

It also features improved stealth technologies, a water jet propulsion system and conditions for the crew. In terms of characteristics, it significantly surpasses the American "Ohio" class submarines.

"Knyaz Pozharsky" will be the eighth boat in the "Borei" series and the fifth in the modernized version.

Its appearance is part of a large-scale program of militarization of the Arctic, defined by the Russian Maritime Doctrine of 2022. In addition to defense tasks, the document includes the development of the Northern Sea Route, resource extraction and global strategic rivalry - writes Jamestown Foundation.

At the same time, NATO members, including the United States, Canada, Norway and Denmark, have stepped up military exercises and deployments of naval forces in the Arctic amid Russia's intensification.

