Russia is increasing its presence in the Arctic with the latest nuclear submarine with 96 warheads

$41.640.02
47.430.08
ukenru
Russia blocks Ukrainian aviation: from disinformation to disruption of supplies - how the aggressor state undermines the strategic industry
Exclusive
June 4, 05:36 PM • 14559 views

Russia blocks Ukrainian aviation: from disinformation to disruption of supplies - how the aggressor state undermines the strategic industry

June 4, 04:52 PM • 26909 views

"Will not lead to immediate peace": Trump said he spoke with Putin for over an hour about Ukraine and Iran

June 4, 04:37 PM • 22018 views

Anatoliy Shariy was sentenced in absentia to 15 years in prison for treason

June 4, 02:27 PM • 24429 views

After the return of children abducted from Russia, their relatives will receive 50,000 hryvnias each.

Exclusive
June 4, 02:12 PM • 29157 views

Ukraine has lost its civil aviation in its pre-war form: the industry is on the verge of extinction

June 4, 01:08 PM • 24160 views

The first part of the prisoner exchange between Russia and Ukraine is expected on June 7 and 8 - Zelensky

Exclusive
June 4, 01:05 PM • 25148 views

Housing rental subsidy for IDPs: what is the average amount and how to apply

June 4, 12:45 PM • 20670 views

The European Commission proposes to extend protection for Ukrainians fleeing the war for another year - von der Leyen

Exclusive
June 4, 11:35 AM • 21379 views

To be or not to be reformed? The head of ARMA is afraid of changes that may threaten her position - expert

Exclusive
June 4, 10:14 AM • 30970 views

Passing the military medical commission until June 5: what you need to know for those "partially fit"

Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+16°
1.7m/s
72%
753mm
Popular news

The US Embassy issued a warning about the threat of significant Russian air attacks

June 4, 04:27 PM • 6510 views

In Ukraine, Russian athletics medalist Nikolai Berezhnichkov has been eliminated.

June 4, 05:21 PM • 9526 views

Ukraine has been elected as a member of the UN Economic and Social Council for the next three years - Sybiha

June 4, 05:45 PM • 10217 views

The Russian army is advancing in Sumy region: what is the situation there now

08:53 PM • 7478 views

Trump bans entry to the US for citizens of 12 countries - CNN

01:21 AM • 6058 views
Publications

Sanitary control and epidemiological supervision according to European standards or destruction of the existing system: about reservations to the deputy initiative

June 4, 03:03 PM • 22409 views

Ukraine can strengthen the fight against "gray" electronics through international digital tools

June 4, 12:57 PM • 36229 views

Ukraine is preparing for changes in trade with the European Union: what will happen after June 6
Exclusive

June 4, 06:24 AM • 98921 views

Linguistic manipulations subdue consumers: certificate, guarantee, official status… Have you checked what is behind these words?

June 3, 02:43 PM • 140210 views

Labubu: why toys have become a new trend among children and adults

June 3, 12:52 PM • 233264 views
Advertisement
Actual people

Donald Trump

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Andriy Yermak

Marco Rubio

Yulia Sviridenko

Actual places

Ukraine

United States

Canada

Germany

Iran

Advertisement
UNN Lite

In the Netherlands, baboons at a zoo took selfies on a phone that a visitor accidentally dropped into their enclosure.

June 4, 11:54 AM • 25224 views

CD Projekt RED showed the first trailers of the game "The Witcher 4"

June 3, 02:36 PM • 73967 views

Labubu: why toys have become a new trend among children and adults

June 3, 12:52 PM • 233264 views

Cameron will film "The Devils" after "Avatar" - about demons, witches and apocalyptic monsters

June 3, 07:52 AM • 145749 views

White House has unveiled a new official portrait of Trump with very revealing details

June 3, 07:15 AM • 146906 views
Actual

Shahed-136

Starlink

Twitter

FGM-148 Javelin

MIM-104 Patriot

Russia is increasing its presence in the Arctic with the latest nuclear submarine with 96 warheads

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1838 views

In June 2025, the nuclear submarine "Knyaz Pozharsky" will join the Northern Fleet of the Russian Federation. The submarine is equipped with 96 nuclear warheads and missiles, making it the basis of Russia's nuclear forces.

Russia is increasing its presence in the Arctic with the latest nuclear submarine with 96 warheads

The newest Russian nuclear submarine of the "Borei-A" class with ballistic missiles "Knyaz Pozharsky" is to join the Northern Fleet in June 2025. Thus, Russia is preparing to strengthen its nuclear presence in the Arctic. This is reported by UNN with reference to the publication Jamestown Foundation.

Details

It is noted that the combat submarine is equipped with 96 nuclear warheads.

moscow positions the "Borei-A" class submarines as one of the most modern in design and capabilities, which makes them the basis of Russia's naval strategic nuclear forces for the coming decades

- the statement reads.

"Knyaz Pozharsky" reflects the current modernization of the Russian Navy and the development of nuclear deterrence potential, as well as Moscow's desire to strengthen the Northern Fleet, especially in connection with military and economic competition in the Arctic. 

According to the publication, each submarine of this class carries up to 16 RSM-56 Bulava intercontinental ballistic missiles. Each of them is equipped with 4-6 separable warheads. This provides Russia with a reliable retaliatory strike potential in the event of a global conflict, the publication notes. 

Launched in February 2024, the submarine is undergoing a series of tests, including missile launches. 

The submarine has a displacement of 24,000 tons in submerged position and is equipped with a VM-5 reactor with a capacity of about 190 MW.

It also features improved stealth technologies, a water jet propulsion system and conditions for the crew. In terms of characteristics, it significantly surpasses the American "Ohio" class submarines.

"Knyaz Pozharsky" will be the eighth boat in the "Borei" series and the fifth in the modernized version.

Its appearance is part of a large-scale program of militarization of the Arctic, defined by the Russian Maritime Doctrine of 2022. In addition to defense tasks, the document includes the development of the Northern Sea Route, resource extraction and global strategic rivalry

- writes Jamestown Foundation.

At the same time, NATO members, including the United States, Canada, Norway and Denmark, have stepped up military exercises and deployments of naval forces in the Arctic amid Russia's intensification. 

Let us remind you

The Royal Navy tested a sensor technology based on AI to detect Russian submarines. The Lura system recognizes vessels by their unique acoustic signatures, speeding up response time.

"To repel Russian aggression": Britain will build 12 ударних nuclear submarines02.06.25, 04:10 • 4462 views

Vita Zelenetska

Vita Zelenetska

War
NATO
Denmark
Canada
Norway
United States
Brent Oil
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
S&P 500
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
,
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Tesla
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Gold
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
,
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Gas TTF
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9