"To repel Russian aggression": Britain will build 12 ударних nuclear submarines

The British government has announced its intention to increase the number of its fleet of nuclear submarines, preparing for potential armed aggression from Russia. This is reported by UNN with reference to The Sunday Times and Reuters.

According to The Sunday Times, Great Britain plans to build 12 new nuclear-powered attack submarines to replace the seven existing Astute-class submarines equipped with conventional weapons, as well as to supplement the four strategic submarines with Trident nuclear missiles, which form the naval component of Great Britain's nuclear deterrent.

The new boats are expected to enter service from the late 2030s.

It is noted that on Monday, June 02, the British Armed Forces will be asked to switch to "combat readiness". The Strategic Defence Review will describe the security threats and the defence technologies needed to counter them.

We know that the threats are growing and we must act decisively to repel Russian aggression - said Defence Secretary John Healey.

British Prime Minister Keir Starmer also promises to invest £15 billion (about $20 billion - ed.) in a programme to create nuclear warheads.

According to The Sunday Times, this is the first time that Britain has revealed both the number of nuclear attack submarines that will replace the Astute class and the scale of investment in warhead programmes.

With new modern submarines patrolling international waters and our own programme to deploy nuclear warheads on British shores, we are ensuring the security of the UK at home and strength abroad - added Healy.

The new submarines will be part of the AUKUS trilateral security pact between the UK, the US and Australia in 2021. The alliance envisages the exchange of military technologies, information and joint development of submarines. The total number of submarines ordered under AUKUS will reach 20 units.

