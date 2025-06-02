$41.530.00
Britain wants to purchase fighters from the US that can carry nuclear bombs

Kyiv • UNN

 • 52 views

The United Kingdom is in talks with the Pentagon to purchase American F-35A stealth fighters that can launch tactical nuclear weapons. These aircraft will become the second pillar of nuclear deterrence.

Britain wants to purchase fighters from the US that can carry nuclear bombs

London is considering the purchase of American-made fifth-generation F-35A Lightning stealth fighters capable of carrying nuclear bombs, The Sunday Times reported, citing senior sources, reports UNN.

Details

The British government is holding "extremely delicate negotiations" with the Pentagon to purchase American F-35A stealth fighters capable of launching tactical nuclear weapons.

According to the publication's interlocutors, British Defense Minister John Healey and the current Chief of the General Staff of the British Armed Forces, Admiral Sir Tony Radakin, plan to purchase fighters from the United States that can launch gravity bombs with less power than conventional nuclear warheads.

As the publication writes, after support from Prime Minister Keir Starmer, British representatives held initial talks with the Pentagon.

It is noted that Britain is currently prioritizing the purchase of Lockheed Martin's F-35A Lightning stealth fighters, although other types of aircraft are also believed to be under consideration.

These aircraft have a range of 1,400 km, which is longer than other F-35 modifications, and can carry the B61 thermonuclear gravity bomb, which Britain is expected to use as part of NATO's nuclear deterrence.

The F-35A Lightning should become the second pillar of Britain's nuclear deterrence (in addition to submarines) and could be used in a scenario that does not involve all-out nuclear war.

Details of the rearmament of the British army are expected to be set out in the UK's strategic defense review, which will be published on Monday, June 2.

Let us remind you

The United Kingdom announced a plan to strengthen its defense industry by building at least six new factories to produce weapons and explosives. This step is part of the Strategic Defence Review (SDR), aimed at increasing the country's combat readiness in the face of growing global threats. 

Vita Zelenetska

