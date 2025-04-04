The UK has signed a contract with Rolls Royce to design and manufacture nuclear reactors for its submarine fleet. The eight-year
“Unity” agreement will create more than 1,000 new jobs and preserve 4,000 existing ones.
Kevin Rudd, Australia's ambassador to Washington, D. C., has deleted his previous critical comments about Donald Trump. The
Australian Prime Minister spoke with Trump about the AUKUS agreement and security issues.
New British Prime Minister Keir Starmer has assured US President Joe Biden of the UK's continued support for Ukraine in a
telephone conversation.
South Korea held talks on joining the second phase of the AUKUS defense pact, aimed at exchanging military technologies, with the
possibility of providing its defense, scientific and technological capabilities.
The UK and Australia have signed a defense agreement that will facilitate cooperation in submarine warfare, mine clearance,
intelligence sharing, climate change, and joint military exercises.
South Africa has confirmed that Egypt, Ethiopia, Iran, Saudi Arabia, and the United Arab Emirates will join the BRICS, while Argentina declined the invitation.
New Zealand will start negotiations with Australia on cooperation within the AUKUS and believes that the United States should work
more intensively in the Pacific region.