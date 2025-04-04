$41.340.03
News by theme

Britain signs an $11 billion contract with Rolls Royce to build a nuclear submarine

The UK has signed a contract with Rolls Royce to design and manufacture nuclear reactors for its submarine fleet. The eight-year “Unity” agreement will create more than 1,000 new jobs and preserve 4,000 existing ones.

News of the World • January 24, 01:03 AM • 52020 views

No longer 'disruptive': Australian ambassador deletes critical posts about Trump after his victory

Kevin Rudd, Australia's ambassador to Washington, D. C., has deleted his previous critical comments about Donald Trump. The Australian Prime Minister spoke with Trump about the AUKUS agreement and security issues.

News of the World • November 7, 09:23 AM • 17514 views

Britain's new prime minister assures Biden of unwavering support for Ukraine

New British Prime Minister Keir Starmer has assured US President Joe Biden of the UK's continued support for Ukraine in a telephone conversation.

News of the World • July 6, 07:33 AM • 21887 views

South Korea discusses joining part of the AUKUS defense pact with the United States, Britain and Australia

South Korea held talks on joining the second phase of the AUKUS defense pact, aimed at exchanging military technologies, with the possibility of providing its defense, scientific and technological capabilities.

News of the World • May 1, 10:59 AM • 18364 views

UK and Australia sign defense deal

The UK and Australia have signed a defense agreement that will facilitate cooperation in submarine warfare, mine clearance, intelligence sharing, climate change, and joint military exercises.

War • March 21, 12:09 AM • 35214 views

South Africa announces that five countries have confirmed their accession to BRICS

South Africa has confirmed that Egypt, Ethiopia, Iran, Saudi Arabia, and the United Arab Emirates will join the BRICS, while Argentina declined the invitation.

News of the World • January 31, 04:04 PM • 32116 views

New Zealand discusses joining the expanded AUKUS grouping of Australia, the UK and the US

New Zealand will start negotiations with Australia on cooperation within the AUKUS and believes that the United States should work more intensively in the Pacific region.

News of the World • January 31, 12:20 PM • 23118 views