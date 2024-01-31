ukenru
South Africa announces that five countries have confirmed their accession to BRICS

South Africa announces that five countries have confirmed their accession to BRICS

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 32066 views

South Africa has confirmed that Egypt, Ethiopia, Iran, Saudi Arabia, and the United Arab Emirates will join the BRICS, while Argentina declined the invitation.

Egypt, Ethiopia, Iran, Saudi Arabia, and the United Arab Emirates confirmed that they are joining the BRICS bloc after receiving an invitation last year. Argentina declined the invitation to join the group.

On Wednesday, January 31, this was confirmed by South African Foreign Minister Naledi Pandor, Reuters reported, UNN reported.

Details

According to South African Foreign Minister Naledi Pandor, Egypt, Ethiopia, Iran, Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates will join the BRICS bloc.

As for confirmations from the BRICS, five out of six countries have confirmed their agreement. These are Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, Ethiopia, Iran... and Egypt

 ," Naledi Pandor said at a press conference.

Argentine President Javier Milei has officially declined the invitation to join the BRICS. The decision remains unchanged.

Argentina has informed us in writing that it will not fulfill the request of the previous administration to become a full member of BRICS, and we accept its decision

- Naledi Pandor added.

HelpHelp

The BRICS grouping, which includes Brazil, Russia, India, China, and South Africa, has invited six countries to join in August 2023. The BRICS hopes that the initiative will help influence the world order, which they consider outdated.

Recall

UNN reported that New Zealand will start negotiations with Australia on cooperation within the framework of the trilateral defense partnership AUKUS.

Kuleba: Ukraine and Brazil discussed progress in the implementation of the "Formula for Peace"31.01.24, 15:39 • 32020 views

Ihor Telezhnikov

Ihor Telezhnikov

News of the World
aukusAUKUS
reutersReuters
new-zealandNew Zealand
javier-mileiJavier Milei
argentinaArgentina
brazilBrazil
australiaAustralia
indiaIndia
efiopiiaEthiopia
south-africaSouth Africa
saudi-arabiaSaudi Arabia
united-arab-emiratesUnited Arab Emirates
chinaChina
egyptEgypt
ukraineUkraine
iranIran

