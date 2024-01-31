South Africa announces that five countries have confirmed their accession to BRICS

Egypt, Ethiopia, Iran, Saudi Arabia, and the United Arab Emirates confirmed that they are joining the BRICS bloc after receiving an invitation last year. Argentina declined the invitation to join the group.

On Wednesday, January 31, this was confirmed by South African Foreign Minister Naledi Pandor, Reuters reported, UNN reported.

According to South African Foreign Minister Naledi Pandor, Egypt, Ethiopia, Iran, Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates will join the BRICS bloc.

As for confirmations from the BRICS, five out of six countries have confirmed their agreement. These are Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, Ethiopia, Iran... and Egypt ," Naledi Pandor said at a press conference.

Argentine President Javier Milei has officially declined the invitation to join the BRICS. The decision remains unchanged.

Argentina has informed us in writing that it will not fulfill the request of the previous administration to become a full member of BRICS, and we accept its decision - Naledi Pandor added.

The BRICS grouping, which includes Brazil, Russia, India, China, and South Africa, has invited six countries to join in August 2023. The BRICS hopes that the initiative will help influence the world order, which they consider outdated.

