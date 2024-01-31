Kuleba: Ukraine and Brazil discussed progress in the implementation of the "Formula for Peace"

At the level of foreign ministers, Ukraine and Brazil discussed progress in implementing the Ukrainian "Peace Formula" and working with Switzerland to organize the Global Peace Summit, as well as launching trade and economic projects. This was reported by Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba, UNN reports.

During our conversation today, my Brazilian counterpart Mauro Vieira and I discussed the latest developments in the implementation of President Volodymyr Zelenskyy's "Peace Formula". I briefed Minister Vieira on our work with Switzerland to organize the Global Peace Summit - Kuleba wrote in X.

According to him, the parties also "emphasized the common commitment of Ukraine and Brazil to expand bilateral relations, including the launch of mutually beneficial trade and economic projects.

