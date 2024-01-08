Head of the Presidential Administration had a phone conversation with Advisor to the President of Brazil

ukenru
What to give women by zodiac sign for March 8? Astrological guide to gifts
11:46 AM • 68602 views

Forgiveness Sunday 2025: traditions, rituals and spiritual purification on the eve of Lent
March 2, 04:30 AM • 108466 views

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
March 1, 06:49 PM • 137631 views

Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
March 1, 01:58 PM • 135910 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 175428 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 171377 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 281518 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 178174 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 167165 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 148816 views

Lithuania invests 20 million euros in Ukrainian defense industry

March 2, 04:32 AM • 103508 views
Russia has deployed ships with 26 “Kalibr” in the Mediterranean Sea - what is known

March 2, 04:43 AM • 103280 views
Guerrillas destroy Russian military equipment despite patrols

March 2, 05:19 AM • 105295 views
Britain publishes details of the summit on Ukraine scheduled for today

March 2, 05:34 AM • 76627 views
Night drone strike in Khmelnytskyi: what is known about the consequences of the attack

March 2, 07:01 AM • 50692 views
What to give women by zodiac sign for March 8? Astrological guide to gifts

11:46 AM • 68567 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 281518 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 249231 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 234357 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 259723 views
Harrison Ford will miss the Oscars due to an unexpected illness: who will replace him

10:40 AM • 35398 views
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

March 1, 06:49 PM • 137624 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

March 1, 05:32 PM • 106177 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

March 1, 04:47 PM • 106180 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

March 1, 11:06 AM • 122326 views
Head of the Presidential Administration had a phone conversation with Advisor to the President of Brazil

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 39356 views

The Head of the Office of the President of Ukraine informed the Chief Advisor to the President of Brazil about the recent Russian attacks and discussed the upcoming security meeting in Davos for peace talks.

The head of the President's Office had a telephone conversation with the Chief Advisor to the President of Brazil, Celso Amorim. Yermak reported the results of the talks on his official telegram channel, UNN reports.

Details

The Head of the Ukrainian Presidential Office informed his counterpart about the recent massive Russian missile attacks on Ukrainian territory, which resulted in damage to civilian objects and citizens.

They also discussed preparations for the next meeting of national security advisers and political advisers to the leaders of the countries on the implementation of the Ukrainian peace formula to be held in Davos.

The goal is to end the war and achieve peace. We have discussions on how to achieve this goal, but Brazil is a country that respects international law and the UN Charter. It is important to continue the dialog to find a solution.

- Yermak emphasized.
Tatiana Salganik

Tatiana Salganik

Politics

