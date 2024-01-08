Head of the Presidential Administration had a phone conversation with Advisor to the President of Brazil
Kyiv • UNN
The Head of the Office of the President of Ukraine informed the Chief Advisor to the President of Brazil about the recent Russian attacks and discussed the upcoming security meeting in Davos for peace talks.
The head of the President's Office had a telephone conversation with the Chief Advisor to the President of Brazil, Celso Amorim. Yermak reported the results of the talks on his official telegram channel, UNN reports.
Details
The Head of the Ukrainian Presidential Office informed his counterpart about the recent massive Russian missile attacks on Ukrainian territory, which resulted in damage to civilian objects and citizens.
They also discussed preparations for the next meeting of national security advisers and political advisers to the leaders of the countries on the implementation of the Ukrainian peace formula to be held in Davos.
The goal is to end the war and achieve peace. We have discussions on how to achieve this goal, but Brazil is a country that respects international law and the UN Charter. It is important to continue the dialog to find a solution.