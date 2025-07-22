$41.820.07
Legendary rock musician Ozzy Osbourne has died
06:15 PM • 826 views
Legendary rock musician Ozzy Osbourne has died
Exclusive
03:21 PM • 15844 views
New TIME Kidnapping cover drew global attention to Ukraine's pain - Olena Sosedka
Exclusive
02:31 PM • 40926 views
Criminal case will hit ARMA's reputation: expert emphasizes that an audit of the agency's work was needed "yesterday"
Exclusive
02:10 PM • 41221 views
Expert: NABU has turned into an FSB branch. The adopted bill makes it possible to rectify this
12:59 PM • 41110 views
Outbreaks of acute intestinal infections recorded in three regions of Ukraine, 70 people fell ill
12:27 PM • 49073 views
Russians attacked Naftogaz gas production facilities, there is destruction
Exclusive
July 22, 12:17 PM • 42622 views
We restored Ukrainian legal personality - MP on the adopted law regulating the activities of NABU and SAP
July 22, 11:15 AM • 36394 views
Trump withdraws US from UNESCO - NY Post
July 22, 10:50 AM • 26327 views
"First, a lot of work will have to be done": the Kremlin on the meeting between Putin and Zelenskyy
July 22, 08:08 AM • 32834 views
The Office of the Prosecutor General and the SBU uncovered new facts of restricted access information leakage from NABU
Bad weather hit Kyiv: five people injured, including a 13-year-old girl

Kyiv • UNN

 • 2560 views

In Kyiv, more than 30 trees were toppled due to a storm and thunderstorm. Medics hospitalized 5 people, including a 13-year-old girl, who were injured by the bad weather.

Bad weather hit Kyiv: five people injured, including a 13-year-old girl

As a result of bad weather in Kyiv, more than 30 trees were felled due to a storm and thunderstorm. Currently, doctors have hospitalized 5 people, including a 13-year-old girl, who suffered from the bad weather. This was reported by the press service of the Kyiv City State Administration, according to UNN.

More than 40 green builders and 15 rescuers from the capital's CARS service are working to eliminate the consequences of the bad weather. More than 30 felled trees were recorded in the capital as a result of the storm and thunderstorm, which forecasters had predicted. More than 10 units of equipment from "Kyivzelenbud" and 3 emergency rescue vehicles are also involved in the work. Unfortunately, people suffered from the bad weather. Currently, doctors have hospitalized 5 people, including a 13-year-old girl.

 - the message says.

The Kyiv City State Administration urged citizens not to ignore warnings about worsening weather conditions, as failure to follow recommendations can lead to injuries.

Recall

The weather in the capital has rapidly deteriorated. On Hlybochytska, strong winds toppled a construction crane, trees are falling in various districts, and streets are flooded. Rescuers warn: the bad weather will rage for at least another day.

Pavlo Bashynskyi

Pavlo Bashynskyi

KyivCrimes and emergencies
Kyiv
