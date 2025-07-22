Bad weather hit Kyiv: five people injured, including a 13-year-old girl

As a result of bad weather in Kyiv, more than 30 trees were felled due to a storm and thunderstorm. Currently, doctors have hospitalized 5 people, including a 13-year-old girl, who suffered from the bad weather. This was reported by the press service of the Kyiv City State Administration, according to UNN.

More than 40 green builders and 15 rescuers from the capital's CARS service are working to eliminate the consequences of the bad weather. More than 30 felled trees were recorded in the capital as a result of the storm and thunderstorm, which forecasters had predicted. More than 10 units of equipment from "Kyivzelenbud" and 3 emergency rescue vehicles are also involved in the work. Unfortunately, people suffered from the bad weather. Currently, doctors have hospitalized 5 people, including a 13-year-old girl. - the message says.

The Kyiv City State Administration urged citizens not to ignore warnings about worsening weather conditions, as failure to follow recommendations can lead to injuries.

The weather in the capital has rapidly deteriorated. On Hlybochytska, strong winds toppled a construction crane, trees are falling in various districts, and streets are flooded. Rescuers warn: the bad weather will rage for at least another day.