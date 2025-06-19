$41.630.10
Zelensky appointed Shapovalov Commander of the Ground Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine
05:11 PM • 6638 views
Zelensky appointed Shapovalov Commander of the Ground Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine
Exclusive
02:14 PM • 24230 views
"Financial inclusion banks are progress, but security must be a priority" - fintech expert Olena Sosidka warns about fraud
Exclusive
01:56 PM • 48339 views
GOST vs. DSTU: Why the Transition to Modern Aviation Standards Could Last Until 2030
Exclusive
01:07 PM • 48634 views
"Disgraceful behavior, draft dodger": what voters of the 67th constituency think about their MP Serhiy Kuzminykh (VIDEO)
June 19, 11:44 AM • 57188 views
Ukrainian defenders return from Russian captivity: Zelensky announced another exchange
June 19, 10:50 AM • 131699 views
Verkhovna Rada has a record low number of MPs: what to expect
Exclusive
June 19, 07:33 AM • 65021 views
Kyiv strengthens control over advertising in the metro and on transport: at what stage is the development of new rules
June 19, 05:33 AM • 145772 views
World Football Day for Children: How Children's Football is Developing and Facing Challenges in Ukraine
June 18, 11:09 PM • 218914 views
Putin stated he is ready to meet with Zelensky, but will not sign anything with him (video)
Exclusive
June 18, 04:37 PM • 94169 views
Every dollar invested in the aviation industry can yield another five dollars for the economy - aviation expert Dolintse
The Cold War is returning: nuclear powers are strengthening their arsenals - SIPRI

Kyiv • UNN

 • 576 views

SIPRI report shows growing global tensions and regional conflicts. The nuclear stockpile has increased, and disarmament is becoming less attainable.

The Cold War is returning: nuclear powers are strengthening their arsenals - SIPRI

The modern world has practically returned to the "end of the Cold War" times, as all nine nuclear powers strengthened their arsenals in 2025. This is evidenced by the annual report by the Stockholm International Peace Research Institute (SIPRI), writes UNN.

Details

The era of nuclear disarmament seems to have come to an end. Amidst global tensions and regional conflicts, the number of nuclear weapons has increased over the past 12 months, according to researchers.

As of today, the world's nuclear weapons stockpile is estimated at 9,614 warheads, an increase of 0.3% compared to 2024. Their total number is 12,241, including retired warheads.

"By the end of 2024, nuclear disarmament is more elusive than at any time since the end of the Cold War, especially given that the strategic dialogue between Russia and the United States has effectively ceased," SIPRI states.

Photo 1

China seeks to catch up with Russia and the USA

China's nuclear program is developing faster than that of any other country. This is achieved through "significant modernization and expansion efforts," the report states.

As of today, Beijing is building new silos for intercontinental ballistic missiles (ICBMs) in three major sites in the north of the country and even in mountainous regions to the east.

Since 2023, China's arsenal has been augmented by 100 nuclear bombs per year, reaching a total of six hundred by 2025 and solidifying its status as a third nuclear power. Interestingly, the vast majority of Chinese warheads are stored separately from launch platforms.

By the end of the decade, the PRC (currently second in the world in military spending after the USA) may possess as many intercontinental ballistic missiles (ICBMs) as Russia or the USA, although its stockpiles are still expected to be smaller than those of the first two.

Tensions in the dialogue between China and the USA regarding nuclear weapons are exacerbated by American support for Taiwan, as well as economic sanctions against China.

Read also: RF modernizes nuclear bases near Europe: satellite images have appeared

https://unn.ua/news/rf-modernizuie-yaderni-bazy-bilia-yevropy-ziavylysia-suputnykovi-znimky

USA and Russia have pledged to reduce nuclear weapons by 2026

Currently, the USA and Russia still possess nearly 90% of the world's nuclear weapons.

"Both states are undertaking major modernization programs that could increase the size and diversity of their arsenals in the future," SIPRI experts note.

If a new agreement on limiting their stockpiles is not reached, the number of warheads deployed on strategic missiles will increase after the expiration of the bilateral START Treaty, signed in 2010, in February 2026.

According to SIPRI analysts, Russia's nuclear weapons modernization efforts have faced a difficult moment, as there was a delay during the development of the new "Sarmat" intercontinental ballistic missile. Furthermore, the modernization of other systems is proceeding more slowly than expected.

In the US, conversely, the authorities are under pressure from proponents of nuclear weapons who demand keeping pace with China's new developments. Here, capacity growth is possible through reactivation of empty silos, an increase in non-strategic nuclear weapons, and the installation of more warheads on existing launchers.

France and Great Britain to expand submarine nuclear fleets

Among European countries, France has the largest nuclear arsenal, numbering 290 weapons, almost all of which are combat-ready.

In 2024, Paris will continue its program to develop third-generation nuclear missiles launched from submarines, as well as a new air-launched cruise missile.

Like France, Great Britain has committed to expanding its naval nuclear fleet by building four new ballistic missile nuclear submarines.

> Pavlo:

It is believed that last year the country did not increase its arsenal, which currently stands at 225 nuclear units. Several weeks ago, the government announced new investments in the construction of 12 new nuclear submarines as part of the AUKUS program. The authorities explained that this is "a response to rapidly growing threats."

Additions

The Foreign Ministers of Germany, France, and Great Britain, as well as the EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy, will hold negotiations with Iran in Geneva. The main goal is to guarantee that the nuclear program is used exclusively for peaceful purposes.

https://unn.ua/news/yevropeiski-dyplomaty-provedut-v-zhenevi-perehovory-z-iranom-shchodo-yadernoi-prohramy-reuters

Pavlo Zinchenko

Pavlo Zinchenko

WarPoliticsNews of the World
AUKUS
Geneva
European Union
Taiwan
France
United Kingdom
Germany
China
United States
Iran
