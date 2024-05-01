ukenru
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
South Korea discusses joining part of the AUKUS defense pact with the United States, Britain and Australia

South Korea discusses joining part of the AUKUS defense pact with the United States, Britain and Australia

Kyiv

South Korea held talks on joining the second phase of the AUKUS defense pact, aimed at exchanging military technologies, with the possibility of providing its defense, scientific and technological capabilities.

South Korea has held talks on joining part of the AUKUS defense agreement between the United States, Britain and Australia, Defense Minister Shin Won-sik said on Wednesday, just weeks after it said it would consider including Japan in the pact, UNN reports citing Reuters.

Details

Established in 2021, AUKUS is a two-phase security pact to counter China's growing power in the Asia-Pacific region.

Although the first phase of Australia's nuclear submarine technology transfer is limited to the core three participants, they have raised the possibility of other countries joining the second phase, or Pillar 2, aimed at sharing other military technologies.

South Korea could contribute to this second phase with its defense, scientific and technological capabilities, Shin said at a press conference after the meeting of the Australian and South Korean foreign and defense ministers in Melbourne.

During today's meeting, we also discussed the possibility of partnering with AUKUS Pillar 2. We support the activities of AUKUS Pillar 2 and welcome that members are considering Korea as a partner in AUKUS Pillar 2

- Shin said.

South Korea, which has close ties with the United States and the world's leading defense industry, has long been considered a potential partner in the second component, along with Canada, New Zealand, and Japan, the publication writes.

"Korea is a country with impressive technology and we share common values. As AUKUS Pillar 2 develops, there will be opportunities in the future, and we see that manifesting itself with Japan as well," said Australian Defense Minister Richard Marles.

Addendum

Less than a month ago, the AUKUS partners announced that they were considering cooperation with Japan on specific defense projects in the second pillar and would hold talks on Japan's participation this year.

China, a vocal critic of the pact, said in April that adding new members would destabilize the region.

Expansion of the pact faces obstacles due to strict US restrictions on technology sharing, which Canberra and London fear could stall the deal for all if new members are added too quickly.

The U.S. State Department on Tuesday unveiled a plan to ease these restrictions and facilitate the transfer of military equipment and sensitive technology to the United Kingdom and Australia.

