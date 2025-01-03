Ministry of Defense: commanders will report on enemy defeats through the Army+ app

ukenru
Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
08:24 PM • 72658 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 154648 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 131175 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
"Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 138546 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 136518 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 175660 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the "Shlyakh" system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 111507 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 167583 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 104615 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
February 27, 05:54 PM • 114000 views

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year

Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

February 28, 02:48 PM • 135291 views
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

February 28, 03:20 PM • 134566 views
US seeks to end the war, not send more weapons - Trump

US seeks to end the war, not send more weapons - Trump

05:55 PM • 63052 views
Trump argues with Zelensky: why there was a misunderstanding

Trump argues with Zelensky: why there was a misunderstanding

06:08 PM • 103678 views
Trump after a dispute with Zelensky: “He can come back when he is ready for peace”

Trump after a dispute with Zelensky: “He can come back when he is ready for peace”

06:35 PM • 105883 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 154648 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 175660 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 167583 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 195158 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 184274 views
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

February 28, 03:20 PM • 134566 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

February 28, 02:48 PM • 135291 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 144281 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

February 28, 09:03 AM • 135822 views
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM • 152898 views
Ministry of Defense: commanders will report on enemy defeats through the Army+ app

Ministry of Defense: commanders will report on enemy defeats through the Army+ app

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 59640 views

The Cabinet of Ministers has approved a resolution on submitting reports on enemy destruction through the Army+ app. The system will create a single dashboard of enemy destruction and help analyze the effectiveness of units.

The Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine has supported a resolution that will allow commanders to submit reports on enemy damage in the Army+ application. This was announced by Deputy Defense Minister for Digital Development and Digitalization Kateryna Chernogorenko on Friday, UNN reports.

The Ministry of Defense of Ukraine is launching a digital rating of commanders' combat effectiveness. Today, the government supported a resolution that will allow commanders to submit reports on enemy engagements to Army+. This will be done very easily, in a few minutes. And most importantly, without any paperwork

- Chernogorenko wrote on Facebook.

She noted that such a report can be attached to a confirmation from the DELTA combat system. Then all the data will go to the General Staff.

"In this way, we will create a large unified dashboard of enemy destruction. It will help analyze the performance of units and the army as a whole. The reports will help to assess not only the effectiveness of the military, but also equipment and ammunition. It will also help us better understand what weapons and where they need to be manufactured and supplied in the first place," said Chernogorenko.

She emphasized that this is a revolution and an impetus for major changes in the army, when decisions will be made on the principle of data-driven, not off the top of their heads.

Defense Ministry Inspectorate to conduct comprehensive analysis of the Land Forces Command02.01.25, 17:52 • 26041 view

Anna Murashko

Anna Murashko

WarPolitics
heneralnyi-shtab-zbroinykh-syl-ukrainyGeneral Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine
ministerstvo-oborony-ukrainaMinistry of Defense of Ukraine
ukraineUkraine

