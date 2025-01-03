Ministry of Defense: commanders will report on enemy defeats through the Army+ app

The Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine has supported a resolution that will allow commanders to submit reports on enemy damage in the Army+ application. This was announced by Deputy Defense Minister for Digital Development and Digitalization Kateryna Chernogorenko on Friday, UNN reports.

The Ministry of Defense of Ukraine is launching a digital rating of commanders' combat effectiveness. Today, the government supported a resolution that will allow commanders to submit reports on enemy engagements to Army+. This will be done very easily, in a few minutes. And most importantly, without any paperwork - Chernogorenko wrote on Facebook.

She noted that such a report can be attached to a confirmation from the DELTA combat system. Then all the data will go to the General Staff.

"In this way, we will create a large unified dashboard of enemy destruction. It will help analyze the performance of units and the army as a whole. The reports will help to assess not only the effectiveness of the military, but also equipment and ammunition. It will also help us better understand what weapons and where they need to be manufactured and supplied in the first place," said Chernogorenko.

She emphasized that this is a revolution and an impetus for major changes in the army, when decisions will be made on the principle of data-driven, not off the top of their heads.

