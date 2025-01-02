Defense Ministry Inspectorate to conduct comprehensive analysis of the Land Forces Command

ukenru
Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
08:24 PM • 65192 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 152039 views

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 129871 views

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 137306 views

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 135574 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 173952 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 111181 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 166248 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 104548 views

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
February 27, 05:54 PM • 113985 views

Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

February 28, 02:48 PM • 133499 views
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

February 28, 03:20 PM • 132586 views
US seeks to end the war, not send more weapons - Trump

05:55 PM • 53609 views
Trump argues with Zelensky: why there was a misunderstanding

06:08 PM • 102199 views
Trump after a dispute with Zelensky: “He can come back when he is ready for peace”

06:35 PM • 104416 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 152039 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 173952 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 166248 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 193907 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 183050 views
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

February 28, 03:20 PM • 132586 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

February 28, 02:48 PM • 133499 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 143748 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

February 28, 09:03 AM • 135308 views
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM • 152429 views
Defense Ministry Inspectorate to conduct comprehensive analysis of the Land Forces Command

Defense Ministry Inspectorate to conduct comprehensive analysis of the Land Forces Command

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 26041 views

The Main Inspectorate of the Ministry of Defense will conduct a comprehensive analysis of the Land Forces Command of the Armed Forces of Ukraine. The inspection will include an assessment of the structure, management processes and compliance with the law.

The Main Inspectorate of the Ministry of Defense will conduct a comprehensive analysis of the Land Forces Command of the Armed Forces of Ukraine. This was stated by Defense Minister Rustem Umerov, reports UNN.

"Victory requires a deep analysis of experience and an honest understanding of mistakes. This is especially true for the Land Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, the most numerous and strategically important branch of the Armed Forces, which is responsible for mobilizing, training, manning and efficiency of combat units," Umerov wrote.

He emphasized that the events in the Land Forces directly affect the situation at the front.

"That's why I support the need for the new commander of the Armed Forces, Major General Mykhailo Drapaty, to have a complete picture of the situation," Umerov said.

According to him, the Main Inspectorate of the Ministry of Defense will conduct a comprehensive analysis of the Armed Forces Command:

- Analysis of organizational structure and powers

- Assessment of the effectiveness of management processes

- Checking for compliance with the law.

Based on the results of the Ministry of Defense inspection:

- Introduce reforms in the management system and HR policy in CSR

- We optimize management processes

- We will strengthen the combat capability of our units with new approaches to training.

Addendum

Commander Drapatyi announced a large-scale transformation of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

In late November, Zelenskyy appointed Mykhailo Drapaty as the new commander of the Land Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

Anna Murashko

WarPolitics
ministerstvo-oborony-ukrainaMinistry of Defense of Ukraine
armed-forces-of-ukraineArmed Forces of Ukraine
volodymyr-zelenskyiVolodymyr Zelenskyy
ukraineUkraine

