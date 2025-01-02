Defense Ministry Inspectorate to conduct comprehensive analysis of the Land Forces Command

The Main Inspectorate of the Ministry of Defense will conduct a comprehensive analysis of the Land Forces Command of the Armed Forces of Ukraine. This was stated by Defense Minister Rustem Umerov, reports UNN.

"Victory requires a deep analysis of experience and an honest understanding of mistakes. This is especially true for the Land Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, the most numerous and strategically important branch of the Armed Forces, which is responsible for mobilizing, training, manning and efficiency of combat units," Umerov wrote.

He emphasized that the events in the Land Forces directly affect the situation at the front.

"That's why I support the need for the new commander of the Armed Forces, Major General Mykhailo Drapaty, to have a complete picture of the situation," Umerov said.

According to him, the Main Inspectorate of the Ministry of Defense will conduct a comprehensive analysis of the Armed Forces Command:

- Analysis of organizational structure and powers

- Assessment of the effectiveness of management processes

- Checking for compliance with the law.

Based on the results of the Ministry of Defense inspection:

- Introduce reforms in the management system and HR policy in CSR

- We optimize management processes

- We will strengthen the combat capability of our units with new approaches to training.

Addendum

Commander Drapatyi announced a large-scale transformation of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

In late November, Zelenskyy appointed Mykhailo Drapaty as the new commander of the Land Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.