30 thousand drones and about 3 thousand missiles: Shmyhal spoke about the tasks for the defense industry

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has ordered the production of at least 30,000 long-range drones. Ukrainian enterprises also plan to produce about 3,000 cruise missiles and drone missiles. This was announced by Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal during a government meeting, UNN reports.

Details

"This year, we have a record budget to support our army and strengthen the defense industry - UAH 2 trillion 230 billion. Every hryvnia of taxpayers' money from the state budget will be used for these purposes again. Spending on weapons and military equipment will amount to at least UAH 739 billion. Domestic defense companies plan to increase their existing production capacities by up to USD 30 billion," Shmyhal said.

He noted that the Weapons of Victory project will launch long-term contracts with manufacturers for 3-5 years.

The task from the President of Ukraine is to produce at least 30,000 long-range drones. Ukrainian companies also plan to produce about 3,000 cruise missiles and drone missiles - Shmyhal wrote.

He also noted that Ukraine will develop the "Danish model," whereby partners buy weapons from the Ukrainian defense industry for the needs of the Ukrainian army. We expect to raise more than $1 billion by 2025.

"In the security sector, we will also pay special attention to the development of a shelter system based on the Finnish model. This is a public-private partnership that provides for a large network of reliable shelters," said Shmyhal.

Addendum

Shmyhal stated that the capabilities of the Ukrainian defense industry have increased 6 times.

