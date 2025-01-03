ukenru
Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
30 thousand drones and about 3 thousand missiles: Shmyhal spoke about the tasks for the defense industry

30 thousand drones and about 3 thousand missiles: Shmyhal spoke about the tasks for the defense industry

Zelenskyy has ordered the production of 30,000 long-range drones, and plans to produce about 3,000 cruise missiles and drone missiles. The budget allocated UAH 739 billion for weapons and military equipment.

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has ordered the production of at least 30,000 long-range drones. Ukrainian enterprises also plan to produce about 3,000 cruise missiles and drone missiles. This was announced by Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal during a government meeting, UNN reports.

Details

"This year, we have a record budget to support our army and strengthen the defense industry - UAH 2 trillion 230 billion. Every hryvnia of taxpayers' money from the state budget will be used for these purposes again. Spending on weapons and military equipment will amount to at least UAH 739 billion. Domestic defense companies plan to increase their existing production capacities by up to USD 30 billion," Shmyhal said.

He noted that the Weapons of Victory project will launch long-term contracts with manufacturers for 3-5 years.

The task from the President of Ukraine is to produce at least 30,000 long-range drones. Ukrainian companies also plan to produce about 3,000 cruise missiles and drone missiles

- Shmyhal wrote.

He also noted that Ukraine will develop the "Danish model," whereby partners buy weapons from the Ukrainian defense industry for the needs of the Ukrainian army. We expect to raise more than $1 billion by 2025.

"In the security sector, we will also pay special attention to the development of a shelter system based on the Finnish model. This is a public-private partnership that provides for a large network of reliable shelters," said Shmyhal.

Addendum

Shmyhal stated that the capabilities of the Ukrainian defense industry have increased 6 times.

