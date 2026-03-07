Russian Ambassador to Britain stated that Russia supports Iran in the war with the USA

Russia's ambassador to Great Britain, Andrey Kelin, stated that Russia supports Iran in the war with the United States. Sky News reports this, writes UNN.

Details

Kelin stated that in this situation, Russia "is not neutral" but "supports Iran."

"We are very negative about what is happening. Now Western countries adhere to the logic that Iran is to blame for everything. But no one says that the United States and Israel started an attack against Iran. And Iran is only responding to this attack. This is simply unfair," Kelin said.

He also stated that the best scenario is an "immediate" end to the war.

Recall

Russia transmits intelligence information to Iran about the location of American military facilities for strikes in the Middle East. This assistance indicates the involvement of one of America's main nuclear rivals in the war.