António Costa

We have information that the US is close to taking measures towards a ceasefire - Zelensky
06:51 PM • 15648 views

We have information that the US is close to taking measures towards a ceasefire - Zelensky

06:32 PM • 28505 views

Next week, lawyers will present Zelensky with the Ukrainian draft agreement with the USA

Exclusive
April 4, 01:24 PM • 64691 views

In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert

Exclusive
April 4, 01:12 PM • 213697 views

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure

April 4, 10:10 AM • 122544 views

Increasing electricity and gas tariffs is not on the agenda - Ministry of Energy

Exclusive
April 4, 06:27 AM • 391824 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible

April 4, 05:56 AM • 310705 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 3, 07:36 PM • 213736 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

Exclusive
April 3, 03:18 PM • 244216 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Exclusive
April 3, 01:51 PM • 255097 views

Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

+12°
2m/s
58%
Ceasefire has been violated several times - Rubio

April 4, 01:26 PM • 22762 views

Eggs in the USA have become so expensive before Easter that Americans are painting potatoes

April 4, 01:48 PM • 45268 views

Ukraine is preparing to legalize cryptocurrencies: a chance for the budget or a risk for the economy

April 4, 02:15 PM • 131702 views

Russian army attacked Kryvyi Rih: what is known

03:59 PM • 14813 views

The Swedish Queen underwent surgery, all her scheduled meetings have been cancelled

05:58 PM • 14094 views
Ukraine is preparing to legalize cryptocurrencies: a chance for the budget or a risk for the economy

April 4, 02:15 PM • 131765 views

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure
Exclusive

April 4, 01:12 PM • 213697 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible
Exclusive

April 4, 06:27 AM • 391824 views

A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

April 4, 06:14 AM • 254302 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 4, 05:56 AM • 310705 views
Grand "Superman" trailer: franchise author showed the team of robot assistants of the hero

07:44 PM • 3056 views

The Swedish Queen underwent surgery, all her scheduled meetings have been cancelled

05:58 PM • 14142 views

Eggs in the USA have become so expensive before Easter that Americans are painting potatoes

April 4, 01:48 PM • 45315 views

The series "The Handmaid's Tale" will get a sequel: filming will begin soon

April 4, 10:29 AM • 72089 views

Full of skulls and other special effects - a first look at the film "Predator: Wasteland"

April 4, 10:08 AM • 57181 views
News by theme

EU is preparing the 17th package of sanctions against Russia, rejects Putin's request for SWIFT for banks - EUobserver

The EU is working on the 17th package of sanctions against Russia, despite Moscow's demands to return one of its banks to SWIFT in exchange for a partial ceasefire. EU leaders rule out easing sanctions.

Politics • March 28, 09:22 AM • 39588 views

“Coalition of the Willing” Summit in Paris: What the Leaders of the Countries Agreed On

In Paris, leaders discussed support for Ukraine, sanctions against Russia, and the creation of "deterrent forces. " Zelenskyy emphasized the importance of maintaining sanctions and the role of the United States in stopping the war.

War • March 27, 06:53 PM • 587547 views

Amid record protests in Serbia, EU leaders are calling on President Vucic to commit to fundamental reforms

The European Commission has called on Serbia to implement reforms, including media freedom and the fight against corruption, amid mass protests. Vucic has declared his commitment to the EU path.

News of the World • March 26, 07:39 AM • 12314 views

President of the European Council Costa: the best guarantee of Ukraine's security is accession to the EU

António Costa stated that joining the European Union is the best security guarantee for Ukraine. He added that Ukraine is making progress towards EU membership.

War • March 25, 09:22 PM • 17797 views

British Prime Minister announces new meetings to plan a "peacekeeping mission" in Ukraine

Keir Starmer announces meetings to plan the military aspects of a peacekeeping contingent in Ukraine. Land, sea, air and reconstruction issues will be discussed.

War • March 22, 01:03 AM • 24234 views

Zelenskyy discussed with Costa the rearmament of Europe and Ukraine's integration into the EU

Volodymyr Zelenskyy held a conversation with António Costa about Ukraine's participation in the ReArm Europe initiative and accelerating integration into the EU. They also discussed unblocking negotiation clusters.

Politics • March 19, 07:51 PM • 15616 views

EU leaders strongly supported Ukraine after Trump's conversation with Putin

The heads of the European Council and the European Commission expressed support for Ukraine, emphasizing the need for a just peace. This happened after Trump's conversation with Putin about a ceasefire.

Politics • March 19, 12:38 PM • 18788 views

Xi Jinping declined the invitation to the summit in Brussels: details

The Chairman of the PRC refused to visit the summit in Brussels, dedicated to the 50th anniversary of relations between the EU and China. The event, important for the partnership, remains in question.

News of the World • March 16, 06:06 AM • 71031 views

Portugal heads to its third election in almost three years after Prime Minister's scandalous resignation

The President of Portugal has announced early parliamentary elections on May 18 after the resignation of Prime Minister Luís Montenegro. The Socialist Party is leading in opinion polls.

News of the World • March 14, 08:10 AM • 12638 views

Orban demands “direct negotiations” with Russia “following the example of the United States” from the EU

The Hungarian prime minister sent a letter to the head of the European Council with a proposal to hold direct talks with Russia on Ukraine. Orban believes that the EU should follow the example of the United States in achieving peace.

War • March 1, 02:22 PM • 39253 views

Orban makes a new statement on Ukraine's accession to the EU: what he said

Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban has said that Ukraine's accession to the EU is “unthinkable” at the moment. He believes that it would destroy the Hungarian economy, although he does not rule out changing his position in the future.

Politics • February 28, 09:44 AM • 30099 views

EU leaders held a videoconference before the summit on Ukraine: Macron shares details of meeting with Trump

French President Macron briefed EU leaders on the results of his meeting with Trump in Washington. This discussion took place on the eve of a special European Council meeting on March 6 to support Ukraine.

Politics • February 26, 11:33 AM • 34082 views

Ending the war in Ukraine and peace talks: Tusk meets with European Council President Costa

Polish Prime Minister Tusk and European Council President Costa discuss ending the war in Ukraine. An extraordinary meeting of the EU on March 6 will consider assistance to Ukraine and strengthening European security.

War • February 25, 01:40 PM • 27263 views

European Council President calls video conference before Ukraine summit: wants to hear from Macron about meeting with Trump

Antonio Costa announced a videoconference of EU Council members. At the meeting, Emmanuel Macron will report on his recent visit to Washington.

Politics • February 25, 12:00 PM • 27358 views

EU discusses new package of military aid to Ukraine up to 30 billion euros - report

EU foreign ministers are considering a new military aid package for Ukraine. The amount could be between 20 and 30 billion euros, with the final decision to be made by EU leaders on March 6.

War • February 24, 01:50 PM • 22546 views

EU is convening a special meeting on Ukraine on March 6

António Costa convenes a special meeting of the European Council to discuss support for Ukraine and strengthening Europe's defense. The EU is ready to increase financial and military support for Ukraine.

War • February 24, 10:46 AM • 101836 views

EU convenes emergency summit: what will European leaders discuss

European Council President Antonio Costa announced an extraordinary EU summit on March 6. Leaders will discuss strengthening European defense and Ukraine's long-term security.

Politics • February 23, 07:31 PM • 42519 views

"Peace cannot be a simple ceasefire": President of the European Council spoke with Trump's special representative on Ukraine

António Costa held a meeting with Keith Kellogg regarding the peaceful settlement in Ukraine. The parties stressed the need for a comprehensive peace and the continuation of cooperation between the EU and the USA.

War • February 18, 11:59 AM • 30015 views

Elysee Palace reveals topics of Macron's mini-summit in Paris: Ukraine will be among them

A mini-summit of European leaders will take place in Paris to discuss support for Ukraine and increased defense spending. The meeting also aims to reassure Kyiv of support.

War • February 17, 01:17 PM • 27736 views

European Council chief: concessions before negotiations are a huge mistake, so EU will continue to support Ukraine

European Council President António Costa has said that concessions before negotiations with Russia are unacceptable. Only Ukraine can determine the terms of the peace talks and the EU will continue to support it.

Politics • February 15, 11:23 AM • 20482 views

EU leaders meet with Zelenskyy in Munich: important statement on Ukraine's future

At a meeting in Munich, EU leaders Costa and von der Leyen assured Zelenskyy of their support for Ukraine until a just peace is achieved. They also reaffirmed their readiness to help speed up Ukraine's accession to the EU.

War • February 14, 02:32 PM • 32427 views

European NATO countries to increase defense spending to 2% - Koshta

The President of the European Council announced the readiness of NATO member states in the EU to increase defense spending by more than 2% of GDP. Since 2022, military spending has already increased by 30%.

Politics • January 30, 04:20 PM • 28027 views

One of the leaders of anti-Ukrainian party spotted at farmers' protest in Poland

In Warsaw, thousands of farmers protest against the Green Deal and imports from Ukraine outside the European Commission. Politicians from the Confederation and Law and Justice parties are seen at the rally.

Politics • January 3, 05:34 PM • 26633 views

The new President of the European Council assured: EU will support Ukraine as long as it is needed

President of the European Council Antonio Costa reiterated the EU's full support for Ukraine. The European Council will discuss Ukraine and its future membership in the EU.

War • December 19, 09:17 AM • 17209 views

Zelensky invited to the first EU summit after the change of leadership

EU Council President Antonio Costa invited Volodymyr Zelensky to the EU leaders ' summit. The main topics of discussion will be the situation in Ukraine, the global position of the EU and migration issues.

War • December 7, 06:14 PM • 36323 views

The EU will provide Ukraine with an additional 4.2 billion euros in December to support the budget

Starting next month, the EU will allocate 1. 5 billion euros each month for a year from frozen Russian assets.

Economy • December 1, 04:19 PM • 41689 views

Zelensky met with the new president of the European Council: they talked about strengthening Europe

Volodymyr Zelensky met with the newly elected president of the European Council Antonio Costa in Kyiv. The leaders discussed European and global affairs, as well as issues of peace and support for Ukraine.

Politics • December 1, 12:55 PM • 20053 views

EU officials arrive in Kyiv on a visit

Kaya Callas, the newly appointed EU High Representative for foreign affairs, visited Kyiv together with European Commissioner Marta Kos and president of the European Council Antonio Costa. Callas declared her support for Ukraine in the war.

War • December 1, 08:18 AM • 54912 views

Klymenko participates in G7 Interior Ministers' meeting: new areas of cooperation outlined

Ukraine's Interior Minister Ihor Klymenko discussed security issues and areas of cooperation at the G7 meeting. He spoke about the work of the Ministry of Internal Affairs during the war, including the elimination of the consequences of shelling and the documentation of war crimes.

War • October 3, 03:03 PM • 17720 views

Estonian Prime Minister Kallas has resigned. She is to become the EU's top diplomat

Estonian Prime Minister Kaja Kallas resigned along with her entire government after an extraordinary meeting, as she is expected to replace Josep Borrell as the EU's top diplomat.

News of the World • July 15, 09:40 AM • 13905 views