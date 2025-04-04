The EU is working on the 17th package of sanctions against Russia, despite Moscow's demands to return one of its banks to SWIFT in exchange for a partial ceasefire. EU leaders rule out easing sanctions.
In Paris, leaders discussed support for Ukraine, sanctions against Russia, and the creation of "deterrent forces. " Zelenskyy emphasized the importance of maintaining sanctions and the role of the United States in stopping the war.
The European Commission has called on Serbia to implement reforms, including media freedom and the fight against corruption, amid mass protests. Vucic has declared his commitment to the EU path.
António Costa stated that joining the European Union is the best security guarantee for Ukraine. He added that Ukraine is making progress towards EU membership.
Keir Starmer announces meetings to plan the military aspects of a peacekeeping contingent in Ukraine. Land, sea, air and reconstruction issues will be discussed.
Volodymyr Zelenskyy held a conversation with António Costa about Ukraine's participation in the ReArm Europe initiative and accelerating integration into the EU. They also discussed unblocking negotiation clusters.
The heads of the European Council and the European Commission expressed support for Ukraine, emphasizing the need for a just peace. This happened after Trump's conversation with Putin about a ceasefire.
The Chairman of the PRC refused to visit the summit in Brussels, dedicated to the 50th anniversary of relations between the EU and China. The event, important for the partnership, remains in question.
The President of Portugal has announced early parliamentary elections on May 18 after the resignation of Prime Minister Luís Montenegro. The Socialist Party is leading in opinion polls.
The Hungarian prime minister sent a letter to the head of the European Council with a proposal to hold direct talks with Russia on Ukraine. Orban believes that the EU should follow the example of the United States in achieving peace.
Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban has said that Ukraine's accession to the EU is “unthinkable” at the moment. He believes that it would destroy the Hungarian economy, although he does not rule out changing his position in the future.
French President Macron briefed EU leaders on the results of his meeting with Trump in Washington. This discussion took place on the eve of a special European Council meeting on March 6 to support Ukraine.
Polish Prime Minister Tusk and European Council President Costa discuss ending the war in Ukraine. An extraordinary meeting of the EU on March 6 will consider assistance to Ukraine and strengthening European security.
Antonio Costa announced a videoconference of EU Council members. At the meeting, Emmanuel Macron will report on his recent visit to Washington.
EU foreign ministers are considering a new military aid package for Ukraine. The amount could be between 20 and 30 billion euros, with the final decision to be made by EU leaders on March 6.
António Costa convenes a special meeting of the European Council to discuss support for Ukraine and strengthening Europe's defense. The EU is ready to increase financial and military support for Ukraine.
European Council President Antonio Costa announced an extraordinary EU summit on March 6. Leaders will discuss strengthening European defense and Ukraine's long-term security.
António Costa held a meeting with Keith Kellogg regarding the peaceful settlement in Ukraine. The parties stressed the need for a comprehensive peace and the continuation of cooperation between the EU and the USA.
A mini-summit of European leaders will take place in Paris to discuss support for Ukraine and increased defense spending. The meeting also aims to reassure Kyiv of support.
European Council President António Costa has said that concessions before negotiations with Russia are unacceptable. Only Ukraine can determine the terms of the peace talks and the EU will continue to support it.
At a meeting in Munich, EU leaders Costa and von der Leyen assured Zelenskyy of their support for Ukraine until a just peace is achieved. They also reaffirmed their readiness to help speed up Ukraine's accession to the EU.
The President of the European Council announced the readiness of NATO member states in the EU to increase defense spending by more than 2% of GDP. Since 2022, military spending has already increased by 30%.
In Warsaw, thousands of farmers protest against the Green Deal and imports from Ukraine outside the European Commission. Politicians from the Confederation and Law and Justice parties are seen at the rally.
President of the European Council Antonio Costa reiterated the EU's full support for Ukraine. The European Council will discuss Ukraine and its future membership in the EU.
EU Council President Antonio Costa invited Volodymyr Zelensky to the EU leaders ' summit. The main topics of discussion will be the situation in Ukraine, the global position of the EU and migration issues.
Starting next month, the EU will allocate 1. 5 billion euros each month for a year from frozen Russian assets.
Volodymyr Zelensky met with the newly elected president of the European Council Antonio Costa in Kyiv. The leaders discussed European and global affairs, as well as issues of peace and support for Ukraine.
Kaya Callas, the newly appointed EU High Representative for foreign affairs, visited Kyiv together with European Commissioner Marta Kos and president of the European Council Antonio Costa. Callas declared her support for Ukraine in the war.
Ukraine's Interior Minister Ihor Klymenko discussed security issues and areas of cooperation at the G7 meeting. He spoke about the work of the Ministry of Internal Affairs during the war, including the elimination of the consequences of shelling and the documentation of war crimes.
Estonian Prime Minister Kaja Kallas resigned along with her entire government after an extraordinary meeting, as she is expected to replace Josep Borrell as the EU's top diplomat.