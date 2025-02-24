EU discusses new package of military aid to Ukraine up to 30 billion euros - report

The EU is considering a new package of military aid to Ukraine, which could amount to 20 to 30 billion euros, with the final decision to be made by EU leaders next week, Radio Liberty's Europe editor Rickard Jozwiak told X on Monday, UNN reports.

EU foreign ministers today discussed an additional package of military aid to Ukraine. There is still no agreement on the amount. It will go to EU leaders next week. 20 billion euros - likely minimum, could reach 30 billion - Yozvyak wrote.

Recall

European Council President Antonio Costa saidthat he would convene a meeting of EU leaders on March 6 to discuss support for Ukraine and strengthening Europe's defense.

This comes after EU Diplomacy Chief Kaja Kallas announced that a new defense initiativeto support Ukraine will be discussed today at a meeting of European leaders on March 6.

The amount of the new EU aid to Ukraine was previously discussed in the press, indicating that it could be significant. This comes after German Foreign Minister Annalena Burbock announced on February 16 an upcoming EU aid package to Ukrainethat would be similar to the coronavirus bailout fund. Over the past six years, the EU has allocated €724 billion, partly in the form of loans and direct financial assistance, for the coronavirus recovery.

European Commissioner for Defense Andrius Kubilius acknowledged the existence of "rumors" about the figures, but refused to speculate, saying only that the EU plans to send a "very strong signal" to Ukraine with a new aid package.

EU prepares “very strong signal” with new aid package for Ukraine: European Commissioner comments on “gossip” about figures