EU prepares “very strong signal” with new aid package for Ukraine: European Commissioner comments on “gossip” about figures

The EU plans to send a "very strong signal" to Ukraine with a new aid package that may be announced on Monday. This was announced by European Commissioner for Defense Andrius Kubilius, UNN reports with reference to The Guardian.

Details

Asked about the EU's plans to support Ukraine, Kubilius said that the EU's position is "very clear" as the bloc is committed to "peace through strength.

He hinted that the bloc would move forward with a new aid package for Ukraine on Monday, as he said "we are discussing ... all the possibilities that would allow us to send a very strong signal to Ukrainians and the world in a very urgent way that we stand with Ukraine.

"I hope that a good occasion for such a message will be... the third anniversary of the war, which will come next Monday," he said.

He acknowledged that there were "rumors" about the numbers, but refused to speculate.

Previously

On February 16, on the sidelines of the Munich Security Conference, German Foreign Minister Annalena Burbock told Bloomberg about the upcoming EU aid package to Ukraine, similar to the coronavirus bailout. Over six years, the EU has allocated €724 billion, partly in the form of loans and direct financial assistance, for the coronavirus recovery. The Berliner Zeitung recalled the corresponding announcement by the head of the German diplomatic mission.