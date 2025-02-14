ukenru
EU leaders meet with Zelenskyy in Munich: important statement on Ukraine's future

EU leaders meet with Zelenskyy in Munich: important statement on Ukraine's future

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 32355 views

At a meeting in Munich, EU leaders Costa and von der Leyen assured Zelenskyy of their support for Ukraine until a just peace is achieved. They also reaffirmed their readiness to help speed up Ukraine's accession to the EU.

An important meeting took place in Munich between the President of the European Council, Antonio Costa, the President of the European Commission, Ursula von der Leyen, and the President of Ukraine, Volodymyr Zelenskyy. The European leaders expressed their strong support for Ukraine, emphasizing that they would help the country achieve a just, comprehensive and lasting peace. This was reported by the press service of the European Council, according to UNN.

President Costa and President von der Leyen for their continued and steadfast support for Ukraine until a just, comprehensive and lasting peace is achieved. They emphasized that only such a peace will lead to a sovereign and prosperous Ukraine and guarantee the security of Ukraine and Europe

- the press release says.

In addition, EU leaders expressed their readiness to put Ukraine in a position of strength before any future negotiations and to provide Ukraine with reliable security guarantees.

They emphasized the need for Europeans to increase defense spending, strengthen their defense capabilities, and help strengthen the Ukrainian armed forces.

Costa and von der Leyen also emphasized their readiness to help speed up the process of Ukraine's accession to the European Union.

Recall 

On February 14, the 61st Munich Security Conference 2025 kicked off in Munich . The main issue of the conference is global security challenges, such as global governance, resilience to democracy, and climate security. 

Alina Volianska

Alina Volianska

WarPolitics
european-commissionEuropean Commission
european-councilEuropean Council
munichMunich
european-unionEuropean Union
europeEurope
antonio-kostaAntónio Costa
volodymyr-zelenskyiVolodymyr Zelenskyy
ursula-fon-der-liaienUrsula von der Leyen
ukraineUkraine

