European Council chief: concessions before negotiations are a huge mistake, so EU will continue to support Ukraine

Only Ukraine can determine the terms of the peace talks. Concessions before the negotiations, it is a huge mistake, so the EU will continue to support Kiev. This was stated by the President of the European Council António Costa at the Munich conference, reports UNN.

Only Ukraine can determine the terms of the negotiations. Making concessions before negotiations is a huge mistake, so we will continue to stand shoulder to shoulder with Ukraine. A comprehensive, integrated peace cannot just mean a ceasefire. It cannot allow Russia to attack again - Costa stated.

He noted that it is impossible to encourage the aggressor, it is necessary to ensure that Russia no longer poses a threat to Ukraine and Europe, that Russia stops being a threat to international security.

"There will be no credible and successful negotiations, no lasting peace is possible without Ukraine and the EU," Kosta said.

Supplement

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz stated that there can only be peace if Ukraine's sovereignty is secured, Germany will never support a peace imposed on Ukraine.