Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

"Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
"Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the "Shlyakh" system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
Government abolishes the "Shlyakh" system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year

Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet
Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

European Council chief: concessions before negotiations are a huge mistake, so EU will continue to support Ukraine

European Council chief: concessions before negotiations are a huge mistake, so EU will continue to support Ukraine

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 20423 views

European Council President António Costa has said that concessions before negotiations with Russia are unacceptable. Only Ukraine can determine the terms of the peace talks and the EU will continue to support it.

Only Ukraine can determine the terms of the peace talks. Concessions before the negotiations, it is a huge mistake, so the EU will continue to support Kiev. This was stated by the President of the European Council António Costa at the Munich conference, reports UNN.

Only Ukraine can determine the terms of the negotiations. Making concessions before negotiations is a huge mistake, so we will continue to stand shoulder to shoulder with Ukraine. A comprehensive, integrated peace cannot just mean a ceasefire. It cannot allow Russia to attack again

- Costa stated.

He noted that it is impossible to encourage the aggressor, it is necessary to ensure that Russia no longer poses a threat to Ukraine and Europe, that Russia stops being a threat to international security.

"There will be no credible and successful negotiations, no lasting peace is possible without Ukraine and the EU," Kosta said.

Supplement

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz stated that there can only be peace if Ukraine's sovereignty is secured, Germany will never support a peace imposed on Ukraine.

Anna Murashko

Anna Murashko

Politics
european-unionEuropean Union
germanyGermany
olaf-sholtsOlaf Scholz
antonio-kostaAntónio Costa
ukraineUkraine

