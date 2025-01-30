European NATO countries to increase defense spending to 2% - Koshta

ukenru
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
02:39 PM • 55184 views

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
11:57 AM • 82435 views

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 105181 views

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 108312 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 127440 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 103075 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 132418 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 103684 views

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
February 27, 05:54 PM • 113382 views

Exclusive
Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet
February 27, 01:35 PM • 116959 views

107 out of 208 enemy drones were shot down over Ukraine overnight, 97 did not reach their targets

February 28, 07:13 AM • 100993 views
Trump and Rutte discuss 'critical need' for peace in Ukraine to be enduring

February 28, 07:34 AM • 37695 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

February 28, 09:03 AM • 115687 views
Four pharmaceutical factories are being searched in Kiev: details

February 28, 09:52 AM • 43445 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 110186 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

02:39 PM • 55184 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 127440 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 132418 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 164697 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 154600 views
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

03:20 PM • 13117 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

02:48 PM • 18278 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 110186 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

February 28, 09:03 AM • 115687 views
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM • 139315 views
European NATO countries to increase defense spending to 2% - Koshta

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 27962 views

The President of the European Council announced the readiness of NATO member states in the EU to increase defense spending by more than 2% of GDP. Since 2022, military spending has already increased by 30%.

The EU and NATO member states are likely to increase their defense spending above the current level of 2% of GDP.

This was stated by the President of the European Council Antonio Costa in an interview with the Portuguese broadcaster RTP, according to UNN.

Details [1

Costa emphasized that Europe has been gradually trying to increase defense spending for more than a decade, and this process is ongoing. He mentioned that 23 EU countries that are members of NATO have already reached the level of 2% of GDP for defense, and since 2022, spending has increased by 30%.

In 2014, the Allies decided to increase defense investments to 2 percent of their gross domestic product

- He began by explaining. 

The average military expenditure of the 23 EU states, which are also NATO allies, has already reached two percent. And especially since 2022, we have had a very significant increase overall: a 30 percent increase in defense investment... I believe there is a consensus among members to continue on this path

- he noted.

The idea that “at the next NATO meeting in June, a target above 2 percent will be set” seems to remain. 

In this case, the added value that the EU can offer to its member states is different: “helping to rationalize investments,” identifying “frameworks for joint opportunities,” increasing “cost efficiency” through joint procurement, standardizing equipment and eliminating its inoperability.

Recall 

Lithuania, Estonia, Latvia, and Poland call on the EU to increase military spending to 3% of GDP. The countries propose to use joint borrowings and allocate 50 billion euros for the production of artillery.

Alina Volianska

Alina Volianska

PoliticsNews of the World
latviaLatvia
natoNATO
european-unionEuropean Union
lithuaniaLithuania
antonio-kostaAntónio Costa
estoniaEstonia
polandPoland

