Orban demands “direct negotiations” with Russia “following the example of the United States” from the EU
Kyiv • UNN
The Hungarian prime minister sent a letter to the head of the European Council with a proposal to hold direct talks with Russia on Ukraine. Orban believes that the EU should follow the example of the United States in achieving peace.
In a letter to European Council President Antonio Costa, Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban said that the European Union should not try to adopt joint conclusions on Ukraine at the upcoming defense summit to be held on March 6 in Brussels. This was reported by Bloomberg, according to UNN.
Details
"I am convinced that the European Union - following the example of the United States - should enter into direct negotiations with Russia for a ceasefire and sustainable peace in Ukraine," Orban said in a letter seen by Bloomberg.
Orban's statement, according to the newspaper, coincided with the escalation of the "internal split" in the EU after the meeting between US President Donald Trump and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, which led to "tensions" in negotiations on support for Ukraine. The March 6 summit in Brussels is expected to discuss options for further support for Ukraine and increased defense spending within the EU, as well as the possibility of finding new ways to ensure peace in Ukraine.
The European Council confirmed receipt of Orban's letter, but has not yet commented on its content. The Hungarian government has not yet given an official response to requests for further action in this situation.
Recall
After President Volodymyr Zelenskyy's argument with Donald Trump and US Vice President J.D. Vance at the White House, Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban saidthat the American leader "stood boldly for peace.