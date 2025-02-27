EU is preparing its biggest security initiative since the Cold War: Bloomberg has learned three elements of the plan

ukenru
Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
05:54 PM • 46566 views

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year

Exclusive
Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet
February 27, 01:35 PM • 89675 views

Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits
February 27, 01:15 PM • 115280 views

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Exclusive
“MPs do not understand the consequences": Yuzhanina on Hetmantsev's draft law on the Deposit Guarantee Fund
February 27, 11:16 AM • 107138 views

“MPs do not understand the consequences": Yuzhanina on Hetmantsev's draft law on the Deposit Guarantee Fund

Exclusive
Spring hypovitaminosis: symptoms and prevention
February 27, 09:18 AM • 150193 views

Spring hypovitaminosis: symptoms and prevention

EBRD has downgraded its forecast for Ukraine's economic growth
February 27, 07:59 AM • 120306 views

EBRD has downgraded its forecast for Ukraine's economic growth

Trump on providing security guarantees for Ukraine: “Let Europe do it”
February 26, 05:49 PM • 135994 views

Trump on providing security guarantees for Ukraine: “Let Europe do it”

The Cabinet of Ministers approved the signing of a subsoil agreement with the USA - Shmyhal
February 26, 05:44 PM • 134011 views

The Cabinet of Ministers approved the signing of a subsoil agreement with the USA - Shmyhal

Exclusive
Can NACP confiscate property of Deputy Minister of Justice Haichenko? Expert opinion on the procedure
February 26, 04:41 PM • 127719 views

Can NACP confiscate property of Deputy Minister of Justice Haichenko? Expert opinion on the procedure

Exclusive
Showers, walks, breathing exercises: a psychologist tells how to relax after work
February 26, 02:30 PM • 124691 views

Showers, walks, breathing exercises: a psychologist tells how to relax after work

Rubrics
Home
Home
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

Popular news
Rubio on negotiations with Russia: we did not sit down over a map and start drawing lines

Rubio on negotiations with Russia: we did not sit down over a map and start drawing lines

February 27, 11:16 AM • 27208 views
Repeat MMC for partially fit: General Staff says over 1.5 mln people may pass through

Repeat MMC for partially fit: General Staff says over 1.5 mln people may pass through

February 27, 11:28 AM • 36294 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 120031 views
France proposes creating a European arms stockpile for potential aid to Ukraine

France proposes creating a European arms stockpile for potential aid to Ukraine

February 27, 11:59 AM • 49598 views
Winter will end with Cyclone Reiner: what weather to expect

Winter will end with Cyclone Reiner: what weather to expect

February 27, 12:06 PM • 40220 views
Publications
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 115281 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 120031 views
Spring hypovitaminosis: symptoms and prevention

Spring hypovitaminosis: symptoms and prevention
Exclusive

February 27, 09:18 AM • 150193 views
The IMF demanded transparency, but will get corruption risks: what is wrong with Hetmantsev's draft law on the DGF

The IMF demanded transparency, but will get corruption risks: what is wrong with Hetmantsev's draft law on the DGF
Exclusive

February 26, 11:28 AM • 193341 views
Fossil Fuel Agreement with the United States: Where are the Negotiations at and What Will Ukraine Get

Fossil Fuel Agreement with the United States: Where are the Negotiations at and What Will Ukraine Get

February 26, 10:54 AM • 193689 views
Advertisement
Actual people
Actual places
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM • 123773 views
Channing Tatum's canceled movie Gambit was supposed to be a romantic comedy: the contender for the main role told the details

Channing Tatum's canceled movie Gambit was supposed to be a romantic comedy: the contender for the main role told the details

February 26, 03:18 PM • 125925 views
Ryan Reynolds spotted in New York amid the scandal with the movie “Leave Me If You Love Me”

Ryan Reynolds spotted in New York amid the scandal with the movie “Leave Me If You Love Me”

February 26, 08:37 AM • 155617 views
Pantone has named a color in honor of Drew Barrymore

Pantone has named a color in honor of Drew Barrymore

February 25, 02:34 PM • 136045 views
Spike the Owl became an Internet star after the tragedy

Spike the Owl became an Internet star after the tragedy

February 25, 12:49 PM • 143499 views
Actual
EU is preparing its biggest security initiative since the Cold War: Bloomberg has learned three elements of the plan

EU is preparing its biggest security initiative since the Cold War: Bloomberg has learned three elements of the plan

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 50749 views

The European Union is developing the largest regional security initiative since the Cold War. The plan includes hundreds of billions of euros for defense and consists of three key funding elements.

The European Union is developing the largest regional security initiative since the Cold War. The plan includes hundreds of billions of euros for defense and consists of three key funding elements, Bloomberg reports, according to UNN.

Details

"Donald Trump has made it clear that Europe needs to defend itself, and the continent's response to U.S. threats of withdrawal is beginning to take shape. In the largest regional security initiative since the Cold War, the European Union is seeking hundreds of billions of euros in additional defense funding, according to people familiar with the discussions," the newspaper writes.

Following the UK's dramatic increase in military spending, the figures include changes in fiscal rules to free up national resources, potential joint funding and reallocation of existing funds, said the people, who asked not to be identified because the talks are ongoing and sensitive.

In addition to EU initiatives, Germany is seeking to accelerate the creation of a debt-financed defense fund of up to €200 billion ($210 billion).

"At this once-in-a-generation moment, we need a 'sense of urgency' and a strategic plan to rearm Europe," European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said this week in Brussels after a trip to Ukraine.

"Despite its intentions, Europe faces two difficult problems: its defense industry is inadequate and unprepared for rapid rearmament; and its stockpiles have been virtually depleted by support for Ukraine. Despite the U.S. withdrawal, the bloc has pledged to continue supporting Kyiv and is working on a plan to provide about 20 billion euros in additional military support," the newspaper writes.

"The new security architecture will begin to take shape at an emergency meeting of leaders on March 6," the newspaper notes. Then, on March 19, European Commissioner for Defense Andrius Kubilius and EU Chief Diplomat Kaja Kallas are supposed to present a new defense strategy. Until then, feverish negotiations are underway to expand the bloc's resources.

Three elements of von der Leyen's defense plan

"Von der Leyen's defense plan will consist of three elements," the newspaper points out. All are complex, and it is unclear to what extent they will be implemented, people say. 

The first part aims to allow member states to spend more by relaxing fiscal rules. According to some officials, this could help mobilize at least 160 billion euros.

The talks are centered on excluding defense spending from deficit calculations and could amount to between 1% and 2% of national GDP in two to four years, according to the people. Details need to be ironed out, including what counts as defense spending, how long the exemption would last, and whether meeting NATO's 2% target would be a factor.

The second part is to address the issue of spending at the EU level through a new common instrument. This money will be mainly used to invest in joint projects in areas such as air defense, long-range strike capabilities, missiles, drones, and military-grade artificial intelligence.

Some senior EU officials and member states have called for the possibility of joint borrowing, but this idea is always controversial and divides the bloc.

The third part is to ease investment restrictions for the European Investment Bank. Currently, it is allowed to invest only in dual-use goods. The change will also open the way for additional financing of private banks.

What else is being discussed

In addition to these three components, von der Leyen floated the idea in closed-door discussions of possibly reusing unspent EU funds, including money raised for recovery from the COVID pandemic, the people said.

According to the European Commission, only 6.4% of the 392 billion euros of so-called cohesion funds have been disbursed. This is one of the largest pools of EU money available, and while the money can finance some defense projects, if they contribute to regional development, the criteria can be expanded.

In addition, there are 93 billion euros of unclaimed cheap loans from the pandemic recovery fund, which, according to EU officials, can be used for defense. Some of the requested funds can also be redistributed, but there is not much time, as the deadline for spending on recovery is August 2026.

Another idea that has been put forward is to use the European Stability Mechanism, a €500 billion eurozone rescue fund. But this option remains complicated, as it would exclude countries outside the common currency area, such as Poland, and would be closed to non-EU allied countries.

Given the complexity involved in any EU decisions, countries including Poland have suggested cooperating outside the bloc through a special fund or bank. A "coalition of the willing" could act more quickly and could be open to non-EU countries such as the UK and Norway, the people said.

Europe considers creation of a “rearmament bank” or defense fund with British participation - FT27.02.25, 10:43 • 25875 views

"We need innovative financing to have much more joint investment as Europeans," French President Emmanuel Macron said in an interview on Fox News after his meeting with Trump. - "Why? Because we have to take on our part of the burden and we have to invest much more in our own security.

Julia Shramko

Julia Shramko

News of the World
european-commissionEuropean Commission
natoNATO
donald-trumpDonald Trump
european-unionEuropean Union
emmanuel-macronEmmanuel Macron
brusselsBrussels
norwayNorway
united-kingdomUnited Kingdom
germanyGermany
ursula-fon-der-liaienUrsula von der Leyen
ukraineUkraine
polandPoland

Contact us about advertising