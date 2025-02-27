Europe considers creation of a “rearmament bank” or defense fund with British participation - FT

ukenru
Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
05:54 PM • 43501 views

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year

Exclusive
Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet
February 27, 01:35 PM • 86659 views

Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits
February 27, 01:15 PM • 114495 views

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Exclusive
“MPs do not understand the consequences": Yuzhanina on Hetmantsev's draft law on the Deposit Guarantee Fund
February 27, 11:16 AM • 106741 views

“MPs do not understand the consequences": Yuzhanina on Hetmantsev's draft law on the Deposit Guarantee Fund

Exclusive
Spring hypovitaminosis: symptoms and prevention
February 27, 09:18 AM • 149695 views

Spring hypovitaminosis: symptoms and prevention

EBRD has downgraded its forecast for Ukraine's economic growth
February 27, 07:59 AM • 120209 views

EBRD has downgraded its forecast for Ukraine's economic growth

Trump on providing security guarantees for Ukraine: “Let Europe do it”
February 26, 05:49 PM • 135938 views

Trump on providing security guarantees for Ukraine: “Let Europe do it”

The Cabinet of Ministers approved the signing of a subsoil agreement with the USA - Shmyhal
February 26, 05:44 PM • 133998 views

The Cabinet of Ministers approved the signing of a subsoil agreement with the USA - Shmyhal

Exclusive
Can NACP confiscate property of Deputy Minister of Justice Haichenko? Expert opinion on the procedure
February 26, 04:41 PM • 127709 views

Can NACP confiscate property of Deputy Minister of Justice Haichenko? Expert opinion on the procedure

Exclusive
Showers, walks, breathing exercises: a psychologist tells how to relax after work
February 26, 02:30 PM • 124686 views

Showers, walks, breathing exercises: a psychologist tells how to relax after work

Rubrics
Home
Home
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

Popular news
Rubio on negotiations with Russia: we did not sit down over a map and start drawing lines

Rubio on negotiations with Russia: we did not sit down over a map and start drawing lines

February 27, 11:16 AM • 24491 views
Repeat MMC for partially fit: General Staff says over 1.5 mln people may pass through

Repeat MMC for partially fit: General Staff says over 1.5 mln people may pass through

February 27, 11:28 AM • 33578 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 119426 views
France proposes creating a European arms stockpile for potential aid to Ukraine

France proposes creating a European arms stockpile for potential aid to Ukraine

February 27, 11:59 AM • 46916 views
Winter will end with Cyclone Reiner: what weather to expect

Winter will end with Cyclone Reiner: what weather to expect

February 27, 12:06 PM • 37517 views
Publications
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 114495 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 119426 views
Spring hypovitaminosis: symptoms and prevention

Spring hypovitaminosis: symptoms and prevention
Exclusive

February 27, 09:18 AM • 149695 views
The IMF demanded transparency, but will get corruption risks: what is wrong with Hetmantsev's draft law on the DGF

The IMF demanded transparency, but will get corruption risks: what is wrong with Hetmantsev's draft law on the DGF
Exclusive

February 26, 11:28 AM • 193055 views
Fossil Fuel Agreement with the United States: Where are the Negotiations at and What Will Ukraine Get

Fossil Fuel Agreement with the United States: Where are the Negotiations at and What Will Ukraine Get

February 26, 10:54 AM • 193406 views
Advertisement
Actual people
Actual places
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM • 123650 views
Channing Tatum's canceled movie Gambit was supposed to be a romantic comedy: the contender for the main role told the details

Channing Tatum's canceled movie Gambit was supposed to be a romantic comedy: the contender for the main role told the details

February 26, 03:18 PM • 125801 views
Ryan Reynolds spotted in New York amid the scandal with the movie “Leave Me If You Love Me”

Ryan Reynolds spotted in New York amid the scandal with the movie “Leave Me If You Love Me”

February 26, 08:37 AM • 155518 views
Pantone has named a color in honor of Drew Barrymore

Pantone has named a color in honor of Drew Barrymore

February 25, 02:34 PM • 135962 views
Spike the Owl became an Internet star after the tragedy

Spike the Owl became an Internet star after the tragedy

February 25, 12:49 PM • 143402 views
Actual
Europe considers creation of a “rearmament bank” or defense fund with British participation - FT

Europe considers creation of a “rearmament bank” or defense fund with British participation - FT

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 26628 views

European officials are developing proposals to create a special defense fund to increase military investment. They are considering a “rearmament bank” and a special targeted instrument with a budget of 500 billion euros.

European officials are rushing to develop proposals for a special fund aimed at helping the region increase defense investment after US President Donald Trump threatened to cut US support for the continent, the Financial Times reports, according to UNN.

Details

"European finance ministers gathered in South Africa for the G20 meeting this week are discussing proposals including a European Defense Bank or a joint fund with the UK," European officials said.

On Sunday, several EU leaders will join UK Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer for meetings on his return from Washington and ahead of an emergency summit in Brussels next week - all of which will focus on European defense.

"Everything is moving fast," said one official. Others recalled the diplomatic wave that preceded the EU's joint borrowing during the COVID-19 pandemic, or the rescue plans agreed upon during the eurozone sovereign debt crisis.

"Bank of rearmament"

The UK and Poland are convening a meeting of European finance ministers to discuss several options on the sidelines of the G20 meetings in Cape Town. The British minister wants to discuss opportunities for like-minded countries to "mobilize private finance" for defense, the Treasury Department said.

One proposal by a group of experts, including former British general Sir Nick Carter, is for a "rearmament bank." The state lender would be modeled after the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development, which was created after the fall of the Iron Curtain to stimulate investment in Eastern Europe.

The new instrument could provide loans for the purchase of military equipment, as well as industrial projects in the defense sector, with the possibility of lending to the private sector and governments, the publication writes.

Only a portion of the capital - the proposed €10 billion - would be paid upfront, which would mitigate short-term budgetary costs, and it could offer favorable rates due to its first-class credit rating backed by government guarantees. Poland, which holds the EU presidency, has supported this as an option.

Other ideas

Another idea that has been circulating is the creation of a "special purpose vehicle" (SPV), through which governments would pool national guarantees and borrow money on the markets to lend money for defense purposes. The instrument could be opened to EU countries and others.

The limited scale of an SPV or ad hoc fund could allow it to be set up faster than a bank, analysts say, although participating countries would still need to provide paid-in capital. This would be "easier, from an administrative point of view," said Luigi Scazzieri of the Center for European Reform.

Either structure could help to quickly increase defense spending, he added. "A large, coordinated injection of capital," Scazzieri said, would signal "a strong political will of European countries to reinvigorate European defense.

Analysts say the use of a jointly financed mechanism could mitigate some of the initial costs of increased defense investment. The mechanism could potentially borrow at relatively low rates if it receives the support of AAA-rated member states such as Germany and Norway.

But the most important alliance goal is to optimize the large-scale procurement efforts of several governments. This can be achieved by making loans conditional on joint procurement, proponents of the model have suggested.

If European governments act together as a powerful "buyers' club," it could contribute to more effective defense procurement efforts, said Jeromeen Zettelmeier of the Bruegel think tank.

Another advantage would be to provide manufacturers with a long-term order horizon to stimulate investment in production expansion.

What other initiatives exist

The European Commission is exploring the possibility of reallocating existing funds, such as the €93 billion in loans left over from the COVID-19 pandemic, as well as tens of billions from EU regional development funds. Brussels has also promised to exempt defense spending from the bloc's deficit and debt rules.

However, the continent's total defense needs, estimated by European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen at €500 billion, will require a much larger investment push.

"We need to ensure more targeted and efficient defense spending through a designated European instrument," von der Leyen said.

What will the fund be spent on?

The trust fund should focus on "areas of European strategic interest, such as European integrated air defense, deep and precision strike capabilities, drones and UAVs, missiles and munitions, or of course the military use of AI," von der Leyen said.

The "coalition of the willing" that contributes to the fund would also solve the problems that arise from the need for unanimity at the EU level if the bloc were to increase its common debt. This would bypass the governments of Hungary and Slovakia, which are friendly to Russia, as well as neutral countries such as Austria and Ireland, the newspaper writes.

But none of this reduces the long-term costs that taxpayers will face as Europe is forced to step up its self-defense efforts, the publication points out.

"You can't borrow long-term to increase defense spending," said Ben Zaranko of the Institute for Fiscal Studies. - "Eventually, we're going to have to spend less on other things or tax more.

Julia Shramko

Julia Shramko

News of the World
keir-starmerKeir Starmer
european-commissionEuropean Commission
austriaAustria
donald-trumpDonald Trump
european-unionEuropean Union
brusselsBrussels
south-africaSouth Africa
irelandIreland
norwayNorway
united-kingdomUnited Kingdom
germanyGermany
slovakiaSlovakia
united-statesUnited States
hungaryHungary
ursula-fon-der-liaienUrsula von der Leyen
polandPoland

Contact us about advertising