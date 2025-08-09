Flames visible from Naples: fire engulfed Vesuvius

A large fire broke out in the Vesuvius National Park in the Italian region of Campania. The situation is critical, and to cope with it, the Civil Protection service requested army support to guard roads, create access roads, and send water tankers to the area, UNN reports with reference to Euronews.

According to the publication, six firefighting aircraft, which arrived from various regions and began work at dawn, are involved in fighting the flames and ensuring the maximum possible coverage of extinguishing.

"In addition to the state air fleet, regional services' air resources are also working on the fires," the Civil Protection Service said in a statement published on Saturday.

About 100 firefighters and Civil Defense volunteers worked to localize the fire even on Saturday night. Unfavorable weather conditions, accompanied by rising temperatures, further complicated the situation.

The fire, which has been ongoing for four days, engulfed the Terzigno pine forest and spread to the neighboring municipalities of Ottaviano and San Giuseppe Vesuviano. The flames are so striking that they are visible from all over Naples and its province.

The mayor of Terzigno, Francesco Ranieri, called last night "critical," although thanks to the work of rescuers, the flames did not reach residential buildings. Nevertheless, some of the most picturesque areas of vegetation were destroyed.

The origin of the fire raises suspicions. The mayor of Terzigno expressed fears that it could be arson, recalling the fires of 2017 and suggesting that in this case, too, "the hand of a criminal is involved." Currently, the fire front is moving from the Terzigno pine forest towards the Tirone-Alto-Vesuvio reserve, causing serious concerns among rescuers. The park administration estimated that the fires have already affected about 200 hectares.