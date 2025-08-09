$41.460.00
There is a perfect moment to end the war: astrologer answered what Putin's and Trump's negotiations might end with
01:49 PM • 58926 views
Five terrifying horror series: what to watch on a hot weekendVideo
August 9, 06:10 AM • 62490 views
Zelenskyy reacted to the Trump-Putin meeting in Alaska: Ukraine is ready for real solutions for peace, but will not give land to the occupier
August 8, 10:42 PM • 238068 views
Trump stated he will meet with Putin on August 15 in Alaska
August 8, 03:03 PM • 127996 views
EU Council approved decision to provide Ukraine with 3.056 billion euros within the framework of the Ukraine Facility - Svyrydenko
August 8, 02:38 PM • 293178 views
GUR fighters hit the Yenisei radar in Crimea: what other rare Russian radar systems Ukraine has destroyedPhotoVideo
Exclusive
August 8, 01:00 PM • 274075 views
Will Ukraine lose control over the Mi-8 repair market? The decision of the State Aviation Service caused a stir and suspicions of treason
Exclusive
August 8, 12:43 PM • 104502 views
Passing the Military Medical Commission (MMC) during martial law: what conscripts need to know
August 8, 10:49 AM • 147226 views
Trump and Putin could meet as early as Monday, Rome among options - Fox News
Exclusive
August 8, 09:44 AM • 78345 views
Shooting at Cherkasy "McDonald's": details of the incident revealed
Flames visible from Naples: fire engulfed Vesuvius

Kyiv • UNN

 • 3422 views

A large fire has broken out in the Vesuvius National Park in Italy, lasting for four days now. The situation is critical, with six firefighting planes and the army involved in combating the blaze.

Flames visible from Naples: fire engulfed Vesuvius

A large fire broke out in the Vesuvius National Park in the Italian region of Campania. The situation is critical, and to cope with it, the Civil Protection service requested army support to guard roads, create access roads, and send water tankers to the area, UNN reports with reference to Euronews.

According to the publication, six firefighting aircraft, which arrived from various regions and began work at dawn, are involved in fighting the flames and ensuring the maximum possible coverage of extinguishing.

"In addition to the state air fleet, regional services' air resources are also working on the fires," the Civil Protection Service said in a statement published on Saturday.

Earthquake damages Russian submarine base in Kamchatka - The Telegraph01.08.25, 14:22 • 3908 views

Let's add

About 100 firefighters and Civil Defense volunteers worked to localize the fire even on Saturday night. Unfavorable weather conditions, accompanied by rising temperatures, further complicated the situation.

The fire, which has been ongoing for four days, engulfed the Terzigno pine forest and spread to the neighboring municipalities of Ottaviano and San Giuseppe Vesuviano. The flames are so striking that they are visible from all over Naples and its province.

The mayor of Terzigno, Francesco Ranieri, called last night "critical," although thanks to the work of rescuers, the flames did not reach residential buildings. Nevertheless, some of the most picturesque areas of vegetation were destroyed.

The origin of the fire raises suspicions. The mayor of Terzigno expressed fears that it could be arson, recalling the fires of 2017 and suggesting that in this case, too, "the hand of a criminal is involved." Currently, the fire front is moving from the Terzigno pine forest towards the Tirone-Alto-Vesuvio reserve, causing serious concerns among rescuers. The park administration estimated that the fires have already affected about 200 hectares.

Antonina Tumanova

