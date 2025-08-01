$41.710.05
Germany will transfer two Patriot air defense systems to Ukraine
Exclusive
06:54 AM • 26156 views
Ukrainian Apple Season: What to Expect from Harvest and PricesPhoto
Exclusive
August 1, 05:15 AM • 70198 views
"Servants" show their teeth: MPs are considering ways to strengthen parliamentary control over other government bodies
August 1, 04:30 AM • 75932 views
Open banking and the return of full RRO penalties: what will change for Ukrainians from August 1Photo
July 31, 09:51 PM • 53806 views
Trump will impose sanctions after 10-day deadline, but doubts their impact on Russia
Exclusive
July 31, 01:18 PM • 88010 views
Synchronicity of Kuzminykh's and "Darnytsia's" statements: lawyer explained whether this could be grounds for examination and investigation
Exclusive
July 31, 12:18 PM • 82603 views
Excise tax on sweet carbonated drinks: when parliament might consider the bill and whether it will do so at all
July 31, 12:07 PM • 146062 views
Zelenskyy signed the law on NABU and SAPO
July 31, 10:55 AM • 83302 views
Rada increased defense spending
July 31, 10:17 AM • 83781 views
The Rada restored the powers of NABU and SAP with the presidential bill
Publications
Exclusives
Earthquake damages Russian submarine base in Kamchatka - The Telegraph

Kyiv • UNN

 • 128 views

The Russian Pacific Fleet base in Kamchatka, where nuclear submarines are stationed, was damaged by a tsunami. Part of the pier deviated from its original position, but the submarines were not affected.

Earthquake damages Russian submarine base in Kamchatka - The Telegraph

The Russian Pacific Fleet base in Kamchatka, which houses most of Russia's nuclear submarines, was damaged by a tsunami in the Pacific Ocean caused by a powerful earthquake. This was reported by The Telegraph, writes UNN.

Details

This refers to the "Rybachiy" base in the waters of Krasheninnikova Bay in the south of the peninsula. According to satellite images, part of one of the piers has deviated from its original position, which may indicate that it has broken away from the berth.

Waves caused by the 8.8 magnitude earthquake reached the base, located approximately 120 km west of its epicenter, 15 minutes after the tremors began. Modern Borei-class nuclear submarines and Soviet Delta-class submarines are based at the facility.

However, according to preliminary analysis, they were not damaged as they were not moored at the damaged pier at the time of the tsunami.

Dr. Sidharth Kaushal, a research fellow at the Royal United Services Institute, noted that no signs of damage to the submarine fleet were found in satellite images.

"It appears that a surface ship, not a submarine, was moored near the pier, which is noteworthy," he said.

Recall

On July 30, an 8.8 magnitude earthquake occurred in Kamchatka, causing partial flooding of the Severo-Kurilsk port. Tsunami warnings have been issued for the United States, Japan, Canada, and South America.

Olga Rozgon

