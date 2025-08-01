Earthquake damages Russian submarine base in Kamchatka - The Telegraph

The Russian Pacific Fleet base in Kamchatka, which houses most of Russia's nuclear submarines, was damaged by a tsunami in the Pacific Ocean caused by a powerful earthquake. This was reported by The Telegraph, writes UNN.

This refers to the "Rybachiy" base in the waters of Krasheninnikova Bay in the south of the peninsula. According to satellite images, part of one of the piers has deviated from its original position, which may indicate that it has broken away from the berth.

Waves caused by the 8.8 magnitude earthquake reached the base, located approximately 120 km west of its epicenter, 15 minutes after the tremors began. Modern Borei-class nuclear submarines and Soviet Delta-class submarines are based at the facility.

However, according to preliminary analysis, they were not damaged as they were not moored at the damaged pier at the time of the tsunami.

Dr. Sidharth Kaushal, a research fellow at the Royal United Services Institute, noted that no signs of damage to the submarine fleet were found in satellite images.

"It appears that a surface ship, not a submarine, was moored near the pier, which is noteworthy," he said.

On July 30, an 8.8 magnitude earthquake occurred in Kamchatka, causing partial flooding of the Severo-Kurilsk port. Tsunami warnings have been issued for the United States, Japan, Canada, and South America.