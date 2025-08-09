$41.460.00
There is a perfect moment to end the war: astrologer answered what Putin's and Trump's negotiations might end with
Five terrifying horror series: what to watch on a hot weekendVideo
Zelenskyy reacted to the Trump-Putin meeting in Alaska: Ukraine is ready for real solutions for peace, but will not give land to the occupier
Trump stated he will meet with Putin on August 15 in Alaska
EU Council approved decision to provide Ukraine with 3.056 billion euros within the framework of the Ukraine Facility - Svyrydenko
GUR fighters hit the Yenisei radar in Crimea: what other rare Russian radar systems Ukraine has destroyedPhotoVideo
Will Ukraine lose control over the Mi-8 repair market? The decision of the State Aviation Service caused a stir and suspicions of treason
Passing the Military Medical Commission (MMC) during martial law: what conscripts need to know
Trump and Putin could meet as early as Monday, Rome among options - Fox News
Shooting at Cherkasy "McDonald's": details of the incident revealed
Patrol officer from Odesa region fled abroad: police reacted

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1924 views

A patrol police officer from Odesa region illegally crossed the state border. He has been dismissed from service and is promised to be brought to justice.

Patrol officer from Odesa region fled abroad: police reacted

A patrol officer from Odesa region fled Ukraine, illegally crossing the state border. The patrol police of Odesa region noted that the law enforcement officer has been dismissed, UNN reports.

Today, information spread in the media regarding a patrol officer who illegally crossed the state border. We inform you that the citizen mentioned in the publication has now been dismissed from service in the police — from the position of inspector. We also clarify: he did not hold the position of deputy head of the Izmail patrol police, but only temporarily performed duties in the past long before the incident.

- stated the patrol police of Odesa region.

In addition, law enforcement officers assured that their former employee would "be held accountable for his actions in accordance with current legislation."

Let's add

Earlier, local Odesa Telegram channels reported that it was allegedly about Maksym Standratiuk.

It was noted that Standartiuk allegedly fled abroad with his boyfriend.

Antonina Tumanova

Crimes and emergencies
Odesa Oblast
Izmail
Ukraine