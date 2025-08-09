Patrol officer from Odesa region fled abroad: police reacted

A patrol officer from Odesa region fled Ukraine, illegally crossing the state border. The patrol police of Odesa region noted that the law enforcement officer has been dismissed, UNN reports.

Today, information spread in the media regarding a patrol officer who illegally crossed the state border. We inform you that the citizen mentioned in the publication has now been dismissed from service in the police — from the position of inspector. We also clarify: he did not hold the position of deputy head of the Izmail patrol police, but only temporarily performed duties in the past long before the incident. - stated the patrol police of Odesa region.

In addition, law enforcement officers assured that their former employee would "be held accountable for his actions in accordance with current legislation."

Let's add

Earlier, local Odesa Telegram channels reported that it was allegedly about Maksym Standratiuk.

It was noted that Standartiuk allegedly fled abroad with his boyfriend.