European Council President calls video conference before Ukraine summit: wants to hear from Macron about meeting with Trump

European Council President Antonio Costa said he is calling a videoconference for February 26 before the summit on Ukraine and European security, where he wants to hear from French President Emmanuel Macron about his meeting with US President Donald Trump, UNN reports.

"To prepare for a special meeting of the European Council on March 6, I will organize a videoconference of EU Council members tomorrow morning to hear President Emmanuel Macron's report on his recent visit to Washington," European Council President Antonio Costa wrote in X.