Orban makes a new statement on Ukraine's accession to the EU: what he said
Kyiv • UNN
Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban has said that Ukraine's accession to the EU is “unthinkable” at the moment. He believes that it would destroy the Hungarian economy, although he does not rule out changing his position in the future.
Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban has made another statement regarding Ukraine's accession to the European Union, saying that it is "unthinkable" for him now, but added that he does not dare to say that his refusal will remain forever. According to foreign media, he said this on the air of the Hungarian Radio Kossuth, UNN reports.
Details
"I, for one, am against it," Orban said, as quoted by EFE, when asked about next week's EU summit, which will discuss, among other things, Ukraine's possible integration.
Orban spoke about next week's EU summit and said that in his opinion, "Ukraine's accession to the EU is unthinkable here and now.
The Hungarian leader added that he currently sees "no argument" that would justify Ukraine's accession "from the point of view of Hungary's interests," although he added that he does not dare to say that his refusal will remain forever.
"I don't dare say always and forever, never, because who knows what history will bring, no one knows but God, but I can say one thing for sure, that here and now it is unthinkable," the Hungarian prime minister said, as reported by Telex.
"It would destroy us, it would destroy Hungarian farmers and the Hungarian agricultural economy, first of all, and secondly, it would destroy the entire national economy," Orban said.
Orban expressed doubts about whether Hungary would be able to "stop the flow of crime" that would result from the integration of the neighboring country, although he did not specify what he meant.
Addendum
The leader of Hungarian ultranationalists is called friendly to Russian dictator Vladimir Putin and pointed to his tense relations with Ukraine. Orban's government refused to supply weapons to Ukraine after Russia's large-scale invasion of Ukraine three years ago.
European Council President Antonio Costa met with Orban in Budapest to prepare for the EU summit scheduled for March 6, where, among other things, support for Ukraine will be discussed.