Law enforcers raid pharmaceutical plants - police
09:29 AM • 9042 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
09:20 AM • 28296 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
08:41 AM • 20179 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
06:23 AM • 104090 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 86898 views

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
February 27, 05:54 PM • 111024 views

Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet
February 27, 01:35 PM • 116324 views

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits
February 27, 01:15 PM • 145171 views

“MPs do not understand the consequences": Yuzhanina on Hetmantsev's draft law on the Deposit Guarantee Fund
February 27, 11:16 AM • 115063 views

Spring hypovitaminosis: symptoms and prevention
February 27, 09:18 AM • 168827 views

EU is convening a special meeting on Ukraine on March 6

EU is convening a special meeting on Ukraine on March 6

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 101610 views

António Costa convenes a special meeting of the European Council to discuss support for Ukraine and strengthening Europe's defense. The EU is ready to increase financial and military support for Ukraine.

European Council President António Costa is convening a special meeting on March 6 to discuss support for Ukraine and strengthening Europe's defense. Costa said this during the "Support Ukraine" summit, reports the correspondent of UNN.

Details

"We all want this war to end, for the suffering and destruction to stop. Russia poses a threat to the international order based on law and order. Putin seeks to divide us, and today we say that our support is strong, united and unwavering. There will be no successful negotiations, nor lasting peace without Ukraine and without the EU. Only concrete and clear security guarantees will ensure a comprehensive, fair and lasting peace. The EU is ready to do everything possible for its security and to support Ukraine. That is why I am convening a special meeting of the European Council next week, on March 6, to discuss support for Ukraine and strengthening Europe's defense. We are working closely with the European Commission. We are ready to increase our financial and military support to Ukraine," Costa said.

Recall

The EU's High Representative for Foreign Affairs, Kaja Kallas, was to present a new defense initiative today to support Ukraine.

EU prepares “very strong signal” with new aid package for Ukraine: European Commissioner comments on “gossip” about figures25.02.21, 14:43 • 25543 views

Pavlo Bashynskyi

Pavlo Bashynskyi

WarPoliticsNews of the World
european-commissionEuropean Commission
european-councilEuropean Council
european-unionEuropean Union
antonio-kostaAntónio Costa
ukraineUkraine

