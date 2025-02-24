EU is convening a special meeting on Ukraine on March 6

European Council President António Costa is convening a special meeting on March 6 to discuss support for Ukraine and strengthening Europe's defense. Costa said this during the "Support Ukraine" summit, reports the correspondent of UNN.

Details

"We all want this war to end, for the suffering and destruction to stop. Russia poses a threat to the international order based on law and order. Putin seeks to divide us, and today we say that our support is strong, united and unwavering. There will be no successful negotiations, nor lasting peace without Ukraine and without the EU. Only concrete and clear security guarantees will ensure a comprehensive, fair and lasting peace. The EU is ready to do everything possible for its security and to support Ukraine. That is why I am convening a special meeting of the European Council next week, on March 6, to discuss support for Ukraine and strengthening Europe's defense. We are working closely with the European Commission. We are ready to increase our financial and military support to Ukraine," Costa said.

Recall

The EU's High Representative for Foreign Affairs, Kaja Kallas, was to present a new defense initiative today to support Ukraine.

EU prepares “very strong signal” with new aid package for Ukraine: European Commissioner comments on “gossip” about figures