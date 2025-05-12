The EU is preparing "powerful and large-scale" sanctions against Russia in case of disruption of negotiations on a ceasefire - the head of the French Foreign Ministry

$41.550.04
46.750.13
ukenru
ICAO Holds Russia Accountable for Downing of MH17
07:01 PM • 5334 views

ICAO Holds Russia Accountable for Downing of MH17

03:56 PM • 18111 views

This is the right idea: Zelenskyy supported Trump's participation in a meeting with representatives of the Russian Federation in Turkey

03:48 PM • 29429 views

Zelenskyy Approves Ratification of Agreement with the US on Minerals

May 12, 03:00 PM • 48445 views

Scandals Around Eurovision 2025: Which Participants Have a Russian Connection

May 12, 02:27 PM • 54025 views

Cannes Film Festival 2025: Review of participating films and predictions for winners

Exclusive
May 12, 01:28 PM • 30927 views

“This is a blow to international trust in ARMA”: expert on Duma's resistance to reform after the G7 ambassadors' statement

Exclusive
May 12, 01:00 PM • 28357 views

The number of domestic violence cases in Ukraine decreased in the first quarter of 2025 - Prosecutor's Office

Exclusive
May 12, 12:34 PM • 27208 views

After a wave of criticism, the State Property Fund promised to review the draft withdrawal of land from the National Academy of Agrarian Sciences

Exclusive
May 12, 11:05 AM • 26166 views

In Kyiv, in addition to hepatitis A, there is an outbreak of measles: what is known

May 12, 08:59 AM • 32565 views

EU will additionally allocate 900 million euros for weapons to Ukraine from the revenues of Russian assets

Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+8°
1.6m/s
69%
748mm
Popular news

Over 4.26 million Ukrainians used temporary protection status in the EU as of March 2025

May 12, 11:10 AM • 62570 views

The EU has provided Ukraine with €140 billion in aid, but this is not enough, says the European Commissioner for Defence.

May 12, 11:24 AM • 5452 views

Young Potato Season: 3 Delicious Recipes to Try

May 12, 12:29 PM • 8944 views

Kremlin spokesman Peskov said that the language of ultimatums is unacceptable for Moscow

May 12, 01:00 PM • 10527 views

Beyoncé was embarrassed during her tour: technical embarrassment on stage and problems with ticket sales

May 12, 03:03 PM • 28276 views
Publications

Scandals Around Eurovision 2025: Which Participants Have a Russian Connection

May 12, 03:00 PM • 48445 views

Cannes Film Festival 2025: Review of participating films and predictions for winners

May 12, 02:27 PM • 54025 views

Eurovision 2025: Where to watch and how to vote ahead of the contest

May 12, 08:13 AM • 87277 views

10 years of impunity and the decline of the anti-corruption flagship: what the first "annual" audit of NABU showed

May 12, 07:00 AM • 110357 views

A week of transformations, emotional depth and unexpected changes: astrological forecast for May 12–18
Exclusive

May 12, 05:40 AM • 94257 views
Advertisement
Actual people

Donald Trump

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

David Lammy

Kaya Kallas

Emmanuel Macron

Actual places

Ukraine

United States

Kyiv

China

United Kingdom

Advertisement
UNN Lite

Beyoncé was embarrassed during her tour: technical embarrassment on stage and problems with ticket sales

May 12, 03:03 PM • 28314 views

Johnny Depp's ex became a mother for the second time: the actress gave birth to twins

May 12, 06:53 AM • 68761 views

Lily Collins returns to filming "Emily in Paris" with her newborn daughter

May 11, 12:16 PM • 44826 views

The fifth chick has hatched from the star storks Hrytsyk and Odarka

May 10, 11:35 AM • 50871 views

Five motivating films for self-development: what to watch on the weekend

May 9, 06:26 PM • 131081 views
Actual

Boeing 747

Cryptocurrency

Euro

Shahed-136

Kalibr (missile family)

The EU is preparing "powerful and large-scale" sanctions against Russia in case of disruption of negotiations on a ceasefire - the head of the French Foreign Ministry

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1062 views

EU leaders demand that the European Commission introduce large-scale sanctions against the oil and financial sectors of Russia. Sanctions will be imposed if the Kremlin does not agree to a ceasefire.

The EU is preparing "powerful and large-scale" sanctions against Russia in case of disruption of negotiations on a ceasefire - the head of the French Foreign Ministry

At a meeting on Ukraine, European leaders asked the European Commission to impose new large-scale sanctions against the Russian oil and financial sectors if the Kremlin does not agree to a ceasefire. This is reported by UNN with reference to Reuters.

Details

It is noted that the EU is already working on the 17th package of sanctions, which it intends to adopt at the next meeting of foreign ministers on May 20. At the same time, French Foreign Minister Jean-Noël Barrot said that work has also begun on tougher measures, in addition to this package.

We are preparing additional sanctions targeting the energy and financial sectors. We asked the European Commission this weekend to prepare new more important sanctions to force Russian President Vladimir Putin to adhere to the logic of peace.

- the publication quotes the diplomat after his telephone conversation with European colleagues and US Secretary of State Marco Rubio.

Barrot also stressed that Putin must "keep his part of the deal" and go to Istanbul on Thursday for talks with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky.

We are preparing powerful and large-scale sanctions if he does not agree to a ceasefire.

- said the French minister.

He added that the potential European sanctions are in line with the US sanctions bill, which provides for the introduction of tariffs of 500% for countries that import Russian oil.

Let us remind you

The German government, together with its European partners, plans to impose sanctions against Russia if the demands for a ceasefire are not met. Preparations for sanctions will begin immediately.

ISW: Putin's rhetorical posturing is an attempt to hide the limitations of the Russian army12.05.25, 05:38 • 4212 views

Vadim Khlyudzinsky

Vadim Khlyudzinsky

EconomyPolitics
Marco Rubio
European Commission
France
Germany
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
United States
Brent
$64.81
Bitcoin
$101,845.20
S&P 500
$5,831.31
Tesla
$316.72
Газ TTF
$35.39
Золото
$3,240.15
Ethereum
$2,483.53