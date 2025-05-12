The EU is preparing "powerful and large-scale" sanctions against Russia in case of disruption of negotiations on a ceasefire - the head of the French Foreign Ministry

At a meeting on Ukraine, European leaders asked the European Commission to impose new large-scale sanctions against the Russian oil and financial sectors if the Kremlin does not agree to a ceasefire. This is reported by UNN with reference to Reuters.

Details

It is noted that the EU is already working on the 17th package of sanctions, which it intends to adopt at the next meeting of foreign ministers on May 20. At the same time, French Foreign Minister Jean-Noël Barrot said that work has also begun on tougher measures, in addition to this package.

We are preparing additional sanctions targeting the energy and financial sectors. We asked the European Commission this weekend to prepare new more important sanctions to force Russian President Vladimir Putin to adhere to the logic of peace. - the publication quotes the diplomat after his telephone conversation with European colleagues and US Secretary of State Marco Rubio.

Barrot also stressed that Putin must "keep his part of the deal" and go to Istanbul on Thursday for talks with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky.

We are preparing powerful and large-scale sanctions if he does not agree to a ceasefire. - said the French minister.

He added that the potential European sanctions are in line with the US sanctions bill, which provides for the introduction of tariffs of 500% for countries that import Russian oil.

Let us remind you

The German government, together with its European partners, plans to impose sanctions against Russia if the demands for a ceasefire are not met. Preparations for sanctions will begin immediately.

