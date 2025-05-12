ISW: Putin's rhetorical posturing is an attempt to hide the limitations of the Russian army

Russian dictator Vladimir Putin and other Kremlin officials firmly adhere to their military goals, which are equivalent to the complete surrender of Ukraine, and so far refuse to consider any peace agreement that does not meet all of Russia's requirements. This is stated in the material of the Institute for the Study of War (ISW), reports UNN.

Details

It is noted that Putin continues to demand that any negotiations concern the "root causes" of the war in Ukraine declared by Russia.

Putin suggested during a press conference ... that Russia and Ukraine could reach a ceasefire as part of renewed negotiations, but stated that a "real truce" should not allow the Ukrainian army to be "rearmed" and "replenished" - analysts point out.

Kellogg: First, an unconditional 30-day ceasefire, then negotiations

They recall that the Kremlin has repeatedly stated that Russia must eliminate the "root causes" of the war in Ukraine, which Russian officials have identified as alleged NATO violations of obligations not to expand into Eastern Europe and along Russia's borders in the 1990s, 2000s and 2010s, as well as alleged discrimination by the Ukrainian government against ethnic Russians and the Russian language, media and culture in Ukraine.

Kremlin officials recently stated that any ceasefire agreement should limit Ukraine's ability to mobilize and train new troops and receive Western military assistance, but did not offer similar concessions from Russia to limit the strengthening of its own armed forces and defense production capabilities - the article says.

Experts emphasize that Putin is trying to manipulate current discussions about a ceasefire and future peace in Ukraine, probably trying to undermine Ukrainian-American-European unity around a comprehensive 30-day ceasefire in Ukraine.

"Putin's rhetorical posturing is an attempt to hide the limitations of the Russian army's capabilities and distract attention from the fact that Russia has not made any significant progress on the battlefield in the last two years. The Kremlin falsely pretends to be a party that wants to conduct good faith negotiations with Ukraine, while continuing to attack Ukrainian positions on the front lines and creating conditions for further military aggression against Ukraine and NATO in the coming years," ISW concludes.

MFA: putin is unlikely to come to negotiations with Zelensky in Istanbul

Context

At a press conference in the Kremlin on the night of May 11, Russian dictator Vladimir Putin stated that Russia is ready to resume peace negotiations with Ukraine on May 15 in Istanbul. According to him, Kyiv sabotaged previous ceasefire initiatives and almost immediately launched large-scale attacks.

US President Donald Trump said that Ukraine should agree to the Russian Federation's proposal for direct negotiations in Turkey - despite the fact that the Kremlin ignores the demand of European leaders and Ukraine for a 30-day truce.

In turn, President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that he expects a ceasefire from the Russian Federation from May 12 and will personally wait for Russian dictator Putin in Turkey on May 15.

Europe insists on participating in peace talks between Ukraine and Russia - Barrot