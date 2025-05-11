Kellogg: First, an unconditional 30-day ceasefire, then negotiations

Trump's special representative in Ukraine, Keith Kellogg, said that there must be a ceasefire before negotiations between Kyiv and Moscow can begin. He wrote about this on social network X, writes UNN.

As the president (US President Donald Trump - ed.) has repeatedly said, stop killing! First, an unconditional 30-day ceasefire, and during this time, move to comprehensive peace talks. And not the other way around - Kellogg wrote.

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy stated that a complete and unconditional ceasefire should begin on Monday, May 12, for at least 30 days. He noted that ensuring monitoring of an unconditional ceasefire is entirely possible in coordination with the United States.

Prior to this, the head of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine, Andriy Sybiha, stated that after the meeting of the Coalition of the Willing, all five leaders — Volodymyr Zelenskyy, Emmanuel Macron, Friedrich Merz, Donald Tusk and Keir Starmer — had a telephone conversation with Donald Trump regarding peace efforts. Ukraine and all allies are ready for a complete ceasefire for at least 30 days, starting as early as Monday.

US President's Special Representative Keith Kellogg confirmed the US position regarding pressure on Russia in the event that Putin does not agree to a 30-day truce from Monday.

At a press conference in the Kremlin on the night of May 11, Russian President Vladimir Putin told journalists that Russia is ready to resume peace talks with Ukraine on May 15 in Istanbul. According to the ruler of the Kremlin, Kyiv sabotaged previous ceasefire initiatives and almost immediately launched large-scale attacks.

