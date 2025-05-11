Kellogg: First, an unconditional 30-day ceasefire, then negotiations

$41.510.00
46.890.00
ukenru
Trump made a statement after Putin refused to start a ceasefire on May 12: details
May 11, 05:32 AM • 14926 views

Trump made a statement after Putin refused to start a ceasefire on May 12: details

May 10, 02:21 PM • 43530 views

Macron announced elements of deterring the Russian Federation after the start of the ceasefire

May 10, 10:49 AM • 70085 views

Ukraine and allies ready for complete ceasefire from Monday: leaders of "coalition of the willing" and Zelenskyy held conversation with Trump

May 9, 06:38 PM • 64184 views

Rubio, Witcoff and Kellogg had a telephone conversation with the Presidential Office: it was about a ceasefire

May 9, 06:26 PM • 92351 views

Five motivating films for self-development: what to watch on the weekend

May 9, 04:40 PM • 57266 views

Ukraine expels two Hungarian diplomats in response to Hungary's actions - MFA

Exclusive
May 9, 03:09 PM • 70893 views

How the IMEI system works, who can check their phone and why technical solutions alone are not enough to combat the "gray" market - expert commentary

May 9, 02:28 PM • 74401 views

Zelensky announced a meeting with the leaders of the "coalition of willing" in Ukraine tomorrow

May 9, 01:51 PM • 64292 views

Inflation accelerated to 15.1%. Pork and fruits rose in price the most during the month, eggs became cheaper

Exclusive
May 9, 11:52 AM • 66340 views

Part of the land is idle, and the budget is losing millions: the MP on the failure of the "Land Bank" project

Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+13°
2.6m/s
39%
749mm
Popular news

A Ukrainian man was found dead in a hotel in Krakow

May 11, 04:34 AM • 16361 views

Turkey is ready to take control of monitoring the ceasefire in Ukraine

May 11, 04:47 AM • 3950 views

Hungary has postponed the start of negotiations with Ukraine regarding national minorities

May 11, 05:01 AM • 6780 views

The Armed Forces of Ukraine eliminated 1310 occupiers and more than 200 units of equipment

May 11, 05:17 AM • 6310 views

Five houses were damaged in the Kyiv region as a result of the morning attack, one person was injured - OVA

May 11, 06:21 AM • 15014 views
Publications

What to eat in May: seasonal products and simple recipes

May 10, 06:30 AM • 38708 views

Accessibility in the conditions of war: what has changed and why inclusion still does not work to its full extent
Exclusive

May 9, 11:02 AM • 147689 views

Ukraine is a world leader in the berry market: our scientists have created over 170 new varieties of rare crops

May 9, 10:28 AM • 158835 views

War crimes of the Russian Federation against Ukraine: the Office of the Prosecutor General spoke about the most common ones
Exclusive

May 9, 07:57 AM • 141078 views

5 Homemade Energy Bar Recipes: Simple, Healthy, Delicious

May 8, 01:49 PM • 201775 views
Advertisement
Actual people

Donald Trump

Emmanuel Macron

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Donald Tusk

Keir Starmer

Actual places

Ukraine

United States

Kyiv

United Kingdom

France

Advertisement
UNN Lite

Lily Collins returns to filming "Emily in Paris" with her newborn daughter

12:16 PM • 2168 views

The fifth chick has hatched from the star storks Hrytsyk and Odarka

May 10, 11:35 AM • 18828 views

Five motivating films for self-development: what to watch on the weekend

May 9, 06:26 PM • 92351 views

Felled the legendary "Robin Hood" tree in Britain: court finds two men guilty

May 9, 03:40 PM • 49398 views

Defender, Tamagotchi, GoldenEye 007, and Quake Inducted into Video Game Hall of Fame

May 9, 03:21 PM • 56109 views
Actual

YouTube

Grand Theft Auto

B61 nuclear bomb

155 mm SpGH Zuzana

Rockwell B-1 Lancer

Kellogg: First, an unconditional 30-day ceasefire, then negotiations

Kyiv • UNN

 • 900 views

Keith Kellogg, Trump's special representative, emphasized the need for a 30-day ceasefire as a prerequisite for peace negotiations between Kyiv and Moscow. He stressed the importance of stopping the violence.

Kellogg: First, an unconditional 30-day ceasefire, then negotiations

Trump's special representative in Ukraine, Keith Kellogg, said that there must be a ceasefire before negotiations between Kyiv and Moscow can begin. He wrote about this on social network X, writes UNN.

As the president (US President Donald Trump - ed.) has repeatedly said, stop killing! First, an unconditional 30-day ceasefire, and during this time, move to comprehensive peace talks. And not the other way around

- Kellogg wrote.

Let us remind you

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy stated that a complete and unconditional ceasefire should begin on Monday, May 12, for at least 30 days. He noted that ensuring monitoring of an unconditional ceasefire is entirely possible in coordination with the United States.

Prior to this, the head of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine, Andriy Sybiha, stated that after the meeting of the Coalition of the Willing, all five leaders — Volodymyr Zelenskyy, Emmanuel Macron, Friedrich Merz, Donald Tusk and Keir Starmer — had a telephone conversation with Donald Trump regarding peace efforts. Ukraine and all allies are ready for a complete ceasefire for at least 30 days, starting as early as Monday.

US President's Special Representative Keith Kellogg confirmed the US position regarding pressure on Russia in the event that Putin does not agree to a 30-day truce from Monday. 

At a press conference in the Kremlin on the night of May 11, Russian President Vladimir Putin told journalists that Russia is ready to resume peace talks with Ukraine on May 15 in Istanbul. According to the ruler of the Kremlin, Kyiv sabotaged previous ceasefire initiatives and almost immediately launched large-scale attacks. 

Merz insists on a ceasefire in the Russian war in Ukraine11.05.25, 15:15 • 1402 views

Olga Rozgon

Olga Rozgon

WarPolitics
Keith Kellogg
Donald Trump
United States
Ukraine
Kyiv
Brent
$63.84
Bitcoin
$103,955.80
S&P 500
$5,664.27
Tesla
$297.16
Газ TTF
$34.62
Золото
$3,333.90
Ethereum
$2,468.15