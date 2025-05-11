Merz insists on a ceasefire in the Russian war in Ukraine

The German Chancellor is not enthusiastic about the Russian leader's approach to the situation in Ukraine. He believes that Moscow should agree to a ceasefire that would make real negotiations possible.

UNN reports with reference to t-online.

Details

Chancellor Friedrich Merz (CDU) argues that conditions must be formulated for direct negotiations on the Russian-Ukrainian war.

If the Russian side is now signaling its readiness for negotiations, this is initially a good sign. But this is by no means enough - Merz noted.

The new German Chancellor emphasized that "first the weapons must be silenced, and then negotiations can begin."

We expect Moscow to now agree to a ceasefire that will make real negotiations possible" - emphasized German Chancellor Friedrich Merz.

The Chancellor recalled that Ukraine and its partners, such as Germany, have called for a 30-day ceasefire to create space for negotiations. Ukraine has already agreed to this "without any "ifs" and "buts".

Therefore, Merz demands: "We expect Moscow to agree to a ceasefire now, which could make real negotiations possible in the first place."

Earlier, Russian President Vladimir Putin offered Ukraine to resume direct peace talks in Turkey. According to the head of the Kremlin, the likely negotiations should begin next Thursday in Istanbul, Turkey. Putin said this yesterday evening.

Let us remind you

Emmanuel Macron stated that Putin's initiative for negotiations on May 15 is only the first step, but not enough. Macron believes that Putin is looking for a way out, but wants to buy time.

Ceasefire and concrete steps: Yermak and Sybiha outlined the circumstances for negotiations with the Russian Federation